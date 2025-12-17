Flames Fall 6–3 to Sharks in San Jose

The Calgary Flames (13-17-4) couldn’t keep pace with the San Jose Sharks (17-14-3), dropping a 6–3 decision Tuesday night at SAP Center.

Blake Coleman opened the scoring for Calgary, finding the back of the net for the second straight game. Ryan Lomberg also scored, while Nazem Kadri added his seventh goal of the season. Dustin Wolf saw his four-game winning streak come to an end in the loss.

San Jose struck quickly, opening the scoring just 62 seconds into the game when John Klingberg one-timed a shot past Wolf. The Sharks extended their lead later in the opening frame as a dump-in bounced fortuitously into the slot, allowing Barclay Goodrow to capitalize and make it 2–0.

The Flames responded with a strong push. Coleman blasted a shot past Yaroslav Askarov to get Calgary on the board, and Lomberg followed soon after, finishing off a partial two-on-one with Adam Klapka to tie the game at 2–2.

San Jose regained the lead before the first intermission when Goodrow pounced on a loose puck in the crease, jamming it home to give the Sharks a 3–2 edge after 20 minutes.

The second period was fast and physical, with Wolf coming up with several key saves to keep the Flames within striking distance.

Early in the third, rookie Macklin Celebrini showcased his skill, taking a pass into the zone, spinning around Kevin Bahl and driving the net. His initial shot rebounded off Wolf and then off Celebrini before crossing the line, extending the Sharks’ lead to 4–2 and marking his third point of the night.

Tyler Toffoli added to the lead at 12:53, scoring his 300th career goal from a sharp angle to make it 5–2. Just 38 seconds later, Calgary answered back as Jonathan Huberdeau found Kadri streaking off the bench, and Kadri ripped a wrist shot past Askarov to cut the deficit to 5–3.

Celebrini sealed the game with an empty-net goal late, capping a dominant four-point night and securing the 6–3 win for San Jose.

Three Takeaways

1. Fast and Physical

Calgary brought a physical presence throughout the game, playing with pace and speed while finishing checks and staying engaged from start to finish.

2. Coleman Continues to Produce

Blake Coleman scored his 10th goal of the season in emphatic fashion and remains tied for the team lead in goals, continuing to be a consistent offensive contributor.

3. No Answer for Celebrini

Celebrini was a difference-maker all night, recording four points (two goals, two assists). His speed, skill, and determination proved too much for the Flames to contain.