Calgary Flames
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Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 3:44 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 3:44 AM
The Calgary Flames opened their five-game road trip in Ottawa on Monday night, coming up short against the Senators in a 2-1 loss.
Devin Cooley got the start between the pipes for Calgary, while Sam Morton made his first NHL appearance of the season after being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers earlier in the day.
Ottawa struck first at 12:16 of the opening period after a costly turnover by the Flames. Zach Whitecloud attempted to force a pass through the middle of the ice, but Michael Amadio picked it off and found himself alone in front of Cooley. Amadio took his time, waited out the Calgary netminder and slipped the puck past him to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.
Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Ottawa doubled its advantage late in the period. At 17:37, Stephen Halliday won a battle along the boards in the offensive zone before finding Shane Pinto in the slot. Pinto stepped into a quick snap shot and beat Cooley to make it 2-0.
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The second period featured plenty of physicality, including a confrontation following a hard hit on Morgan Frost. Joel Farabee stepped in and tangled with Tyler Kleven, resulting in matching roughing penalties and an Ottawa power play.
Later in the frame, Tim Stützle drove toward the Calgary net with speed before Yan Kuznetsov disrupted the attempt. Stützle crashed hard into the post and appeared shaken up, holding his leg and leaving to the room, before eventually returning to the game.
Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
The physical play carried over into the third period. Following a hit by Joel Hanley, the Flames defenceman was challenged by Pinto, with the two dropping the gloves.
Calgary finally found the scoreboard late in the third, capitalizing on the power play to cut the deficit to one. At 15:40, Matt Coronato walked into the high slot and fired a quick wrist shot past Linus Ullmark, beating the Ottawa netminder just inside the glove-side post. Joel Farabee and Simon Nemec picked up the assists.
The Flames pushed for an equalizer, but couldn’t find another one, dropping the opening game of their road trip 2-1.
Three Takeaways
1. Senators continue to have Calgary’s number
The loss extends Calgary’s losing streak against Ottawa to five straight games. The Flames haven’t beaten the Senators since 2021, making this another frustrating result against an Eastern Conference opponent they’ve struggled to solve.
2. More injury concerns for the Flames
Morgan Frost took a hard hit into the boards in the second period and appeared shaken up. Although he managed to finish the frame, he didn’t return for the third.
With Martin Pospisil also dealing with an injury after leaving Saturday’s game against Chicago following a hit to the head, Calgary could be facing another difficult stretch managing its forward group.
The circumstances surrounding both injuries are concerning, particularly with the physical nature of the hits involved. The Flames will be hoping neither absence becomes a lengthy one.
3. Coronato finally gets rewarded
Coronato had a few opportunities throughout the game, including one excellent chance that was turned aside by Ullmark with the paddle of his stick.
It was another frustrating moment for the Flames winger, who was also denied by a defenceman’s stick on a wraparound attempt against Chicago in his previous outing.
He continued to generate chances, though, and eventually got rewarded with the power-play goal in the third period.
Coronato has been going through a difficult stretch offensively, with three goals and no assists over his last 12 games. The production hasn’t been where he’d like it to be, but the chances have been there. Getting one past Ullmark could be a positive step as he looks to get his offence going again.
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