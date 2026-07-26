Flames Goalie Prospect Takes Major Step Toward NHL Dream
After years developing overseas, Calgary Flames goaltending prospect Yegor Yegorov is heading to North America for what could be the most important season of his journey toward the NHL.
For Yegor Yegorov, the next step toward the NHL isn't just about changing leagues. It's about finally chasing the dream he's been working toward from the same side of the Atlantic as the team that drafted him.
After spending the past several seasons developing in Russia, the Calgary Flames goaltending prospect will make the move to North America for the 2026-27 season, joining Miami University in what could prove to be one of the most important chapters of his development.
For Calgary, the transition carries obvious benefits. The organization will be able to watch him far more regularly, and communication with the Flames' development staff becomes much easier. For Yegorov, it's the opportunity he's envisioned for years.
“I always dreamt to play in North America,” Yegorov recently said at Flames Development Camp speaking to NHL.com's Chris Wahl. “Obviously the NHL has always been my dream, and now, when I finally took this little step forward to coming over here, it inspires me a lot and gives me motivation and power to move forward and follow my dreams.
“It’s a step forward, and I'm super excited to make it.”
The 20-year-old netminder arrives with a solid foundation already in place. Calgary selected the 6-foot-3 goaltender in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, and he has spent the past four seasons sharpening his game in Russia. Last season marked his strongest campaign yet, as he posted 13 victories and a .918 save percentage with Spartak-MAX after previously making his professional debut with HK Tambov in Russia's second division.
Just as important as the numbers has been the relationship he's built with Calgary's development staff despite the distance separating them.
Yegorov has remained in regular contact with Flames director of goaltending Jordan Sigalet and development coach Mackenzie Skapski, reviewing games and receiving video breakdowns designed to refine different areas of his game. While that process has been productive from overseas, he believes being in North America will allow those relationships to become even more valuable.
“We've been in touch with Jordan Sigalet and Mackenzie Skapski after almost every game,” Yegorov explained. “I had a chat with Jordan, and sometimes with Mackenzie as well. He sent me video presentations of his vision, how goalies should play, what should I improve.
“It’s been a huge help, actually, and I'm looking forward to coming over to North American and playing here, because it will be way easier to stay in touch with the Calgary coaches.”
The adjustment to college hockey should be smoother thanks to some familiar faces. Miami's roster already includes fellow Russians Ilia Morozov and Vladislav Lukashevich, giving Yegorov built-in support as he settles into both a new team and a new country.
His move also reunites him, in a way, with a coaching staff that understands how to help European prospects adapt. Head coach Anthony Noreen previously coached Flames forward Adam Klapka during his time with the USHL's Tri-City Storm, helping prepare the towering Czech forward for his own North American journey.
Yegorov has already experienced a taste of Calgary through multiple development camps, and each visit has only reinforced where he hopes his career is headed. Every summer has brought more familiar faces, stronger relationships and another reminder of the opportunity waiting in front of him.
Now, instead of returning overseas, he'll be taking the biggest step yet toward making that opportunity a reality.