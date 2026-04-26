Flames Have A Chance To Land The Superstar They Desperately Need

If the Calgary Flames are serious about taking the next step, trading for a true superstar center like Robert Thomas may be the bold move that changes everything.
The Calgary Flames can talk patience all they want, but if they truly want to change the direction of this franchise, finding a star center has to become priority number one this offseason.
Robert Thomas Should Be Calgary’s Big Swing
If the Flames are serious about making a move that actually shifts their future, Robert Thomas is the name that should be at the top of the list.
Thomas is the type of player teams spend years trying to draft and almost never willingly trade away. He is a proven top-line center, still in his prime, and signed to a contract that only becomes more valuable as the salary cap climbs. He drives play, creates offense, and brings the kind of calm, reliable presence contenders build around.
And when the moment gets bigger, he tends to rise with it.
On April 5 at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche, Thomas scored every goal for the St. Louis Blues in a 3-2 win, recording a hat trick in one of the most impressive individual performances of the season. That kind of takeover ability is exactly what Calgary has been missing.
Drop Thomas into the Flames lineup and he instantly becomes their most dangerous center. He would elevate the wingers around him, stabilize the top six, and give Calgary something it has lacked for years — a legitimate offensive driver down the middle.
Of course, acquiring him would not come cheap. St. Louis would demand premium assets, and rightly so. But Calgary is at the stage where adding true difference-makers matters more than hoarding every future piece.
The Flames have quietly added intriguing young talent through the college route and beyond, with names like Tyson Gross and Abram Wiebe joining the pipeline. That gives Calgary flexibility. You build those prospects around stars, not the other way around.
If I’m running this team, I’m making the call on Thomas first.
Mavrik Bourque Could Be The Smart Value Play
If Thomas represents the home-run swing, Mavrik Bourque feels like the calculated bet.
Dallas has enviable center depth, which can sometimes make talented young players harder to keep in featured roles. Bourque has continued to develop, produced at the AHL level, and has begun showing he belongs in the NHL.
That is where Calgary should be paying attention.
He may not arrive as a finished top-six center on day one, but the tools are there. Bourque has skill, vision, and the kind of upside that can blossom with bigger minutes and power-play time. Sometimes players stuck behind deeper veterans take off the moment another team gives them real opportunity.
For a Flames team trying to improve without sacrificing everything, that has real appeal.
Which Direction Should Calgary Take?
Thomas is the player who changes your ceiling. Bourque is the player who could outperform his price tag.
One costs more because he is already established. The other costs less because there is still projection involved.
If Calgary wants to make a statement and finally land the star it has been missing, Thomas is the answer.
If the Flames prefer a more measured path with upside attached, Bourque makes plenty of sense.
But if the goal is to truly alter the franchise trajectory, Calgary should not overthink it. Go get the star.