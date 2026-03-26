Flames Host Third Annual South Asian Celebration Game Against Canucks

This Saturday, the Calgary Flames will welcome the Vancouver Canucks to the Scotiabank Saddledome for their third annual South Asian Celebration Game. The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. MT, with live coverage on Hockey Night in Canada and its Punjabi-language broadcast. Seven-year-old TELUS Skater Keatan Brar will take center ice, leading the Flames onto the rink for the ceremonial entrance.
A highlight of this year’s celebration is a redesigned South Asian Celebration logo, created by Calgary-born artist Navi Jhaj. The updated logo transforms the team’s iconic flaming C with patterns inspired by South Asian textiles, including elements drawn from Punjabi, Rajasthani, Kashmiri, and Mughal embroidery. Jhaj, a mother of twins, said the design reflects her hope of keeping cultural traditions alive and sharing them with younger generations.
Fans attending the game will experience a mix of performances and music throughout the arena. Calgary DJ Joash Charles will provide the soundtrack for player warm-ups, while performances by the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy, Static Bollywood Dance, and Calgary’s Finest Dholis will welcome guests at the concourse. A photo station behind section 228 will allow fans to capture the night’s festivities.
On-ice programming will continue during intermissions, featuring a South Asian Minor Hockey Shootout and live Bhangra performances accompanied by drums from Calgary’s Finest Dholis. During a TV timeout, Static Bollywood Dance will perform in the Red Corner, adding extra energy for fans in the stands.
The celebration extends beyond game day. On Friday, March 27, the Flames Alumni and the Calgary Flames Foundation, in collaboration with 2020 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award recipient Dampy Brar, will host a South Asian ball hockey event at the Vision Sports Center in Southeast Calgary. The gathering will bring together young athletes, community leaders, alumni, and Harvey the Hound to showcase South Asian culture and community involvement.
Merchandise tied to the celebration will be available at CGY Team Stores inside the Saddledome, including a limited edition collection created in partnership with APNA Hockey.
Earlier in the week, the Calgary South Asian Business Summit convened local and international entrepreneurs, investors, and executives to discuss Calgary’s growth as a hub for innovation. The summit, held on Wednesday, March 25, featured keynote addresses from Robert Hayes, CEO of CSEC; Harish Consul, CEO of Ocgrow Ventures; and internationally recognized musician and Flames South Asian Ambassador Raghav. Panel discussions explored artificial intelligence, technology, and the intersection of sports and entertainment, highlighting the influence of Calgary’s South Asian community.
By integrating cultural programming, performances, and community initiatives, the Flames’ South Asian Celebration Game aims to go beyond hockey, fostering connections across Calgary while honoring the city’s diverse heritage.