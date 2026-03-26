Flames Host Third Annual South Asian Celebration Game Against Canucks

This Saturday, the Calgary Flames will welcome the Vancouver Canucks to the Scotiabank Saddledome for their third annual South Asian Celebration Game. The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. MT, with live coverage on Hockey Night in Canada and its Punjabi-language broadcast. Seven-year-old TELUS Skater Keatan Brar will take center ice, leading the Flames onto the rink for the ceremonial entrance.