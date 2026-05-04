Flames Lock In Towering Swedish Prospect With Intriguing Development Path Ahead

Calgary secures one of its most fascinating young forwards, but his road to the NHL is anything but straightforward.
The Calgary Flames have taken a decisive step toward shaping their future down the middle, signing highly intriguing Swedish prospect Theo Stockselius to a three-year entry-level deal that hints at both patience and high expectations.
The 18-year-old center spent the 2025–26 campaign developing across multiple levels in Sweden with Djurgårdens IF, splitting time between the club’s senior squad and its U20 team while steadily showcasing his offensive upside. Calgary originally secured Stockselius with the 54th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft—a selection acquired from the Washington Capitals in the trade that sent Andrew Mangiapane east.
At the junior level, Stockselius was nothing short of dominant. In just 11 regular-season games, he piled up four goals and 16 points, then elevated his game even further in the playoffs with nine goals and 20 points over another 11 contests—production that underscored both his scoring instincts and ability to perform under pressure. His time in Sweden’s top professional league was more limited, however, as he recorded one assist across 19 SHL appearances while averaging under 10 minutes per night against seasoned competition.
A Calculated Development Plan
Although the contract officially begins in the 2026–27 season, Stockselius is not expected to make an immediate jump to North America. Instead, the current projection is that he will return to Djurgårdens on loan, allowing him to continue refining his game in a familiar environment while earning more consistent minutes at the professional level.
His North American rights in junior hockey are already held by the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL, who acquired them earlier in the season from the Seattle Thunderbirds. As a 2007-born player, Stockselius remains eligible for two more years in the CHL, giving Calgary multiple pathways to manage his transition.
Internationally, the 6-foot-3 pivot has already made his mark. Representing Sweden at the IIHF U18 World Championship, he contributed one goal and five points in seven games en route to a silver medal finish. Looking ahead, he is on track to be a candidate for Sweden’s roster at the 2027 World Junior Championship, where his size and skillset could make him a key piece.
Stockselius becomes the first member of Calgary’s 2025 draft class to sign, setting the tone for a group that still includes several notable prospects developing in the NCAA and overseas.