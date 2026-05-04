Flames Lock In Towering Swedish Prospect With Intriguing Development Path Ahead

At the junior level, Stockselius was nothing short of dominant. In just 11 regular-season games, he piled up four goals and 16 points, then elevated his game even further in the playoffs with nine goals and 20 points over another 11 contests—production that underscored both his scoring instincts and ability to perform under pressure. His time in Sweden’s top professional league was more limited, however, as he recorded one assist across 19 SHL appearances while averaging under 10 minutes per night against seasoned competition.