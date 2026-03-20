Flames Look to Complete Season-Series Sweep Against Panthers

After 23 games this season, Zayne Parekh has tallied just two assists, highlighting the growing pains of adapting to the NHL. While his offensive instincts show flashes of potential, his overall game is still developing, and he has yet to find the consistency needed to make a sustained impact at the professional level. Despite the obvious struggles, he has been steadily increasing his ice time in recent weeks, so we'll see if the additional playing time improves his game. If not, it might be time to send him down to the AHL.