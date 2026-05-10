Flames Losing Popular Defenseman To Russia After Failed NHL Experiment

After struggling to secure a permanent NHL role with the Calgary Flames, Daniil Miromanov is heading back to Russia for what could be a career-defining fresh start in the KHL.
Daniil Miromanov’s NHL chapter appears to be closing not with a dramatic farewell, but with the quiet reality so many fringe players eventually face — the dream never fully becoming permanent.
After bouncing between the NHL and AHL for much of the last five seasons, the Calgary Flames defenseman is heading back to familiar territory. According to Sport-Express reporter Fyodor Nosov, Miromanov has agreed to a deal with SKA St. Petersburg for the 2026-27 KHL season, officially leaving North America behind for now.
For a player once viewed as an intriguing late bloomer with offensive upside and size on the blue line, the move feels less like a surprise and more like the inevitable conclusion to a difficult year.
A Career That Never Fully Took Hold
The 28-year-old spent the overwhelming majority of the 2025-26 campaign with the Calgary Wranglers, where he quietly pieced together one of the better offensive seasons among AHL defensemen. Miromanov produced 11 goals and 38 points across 66 games, showcasing the puck-moving instincts that once made him an intriguing project for NHL organizations.
But opportunity at the highest level never truly materialized.
Miromanov appeared in just one game for the Flames this season after skating in 44 contests the year prior, where he managed nine points while rotating in and out of Calgary’s lineup. Despite flashes of mobility and offensive touch, he struggled to cement himself as a reliable everyday option on a team beginning to pivot toward a younger core.
His path to the NHL was unconventional from the beginning.
Undrafted and overlooked for years, Miromanov worked his way through the KHL before eventually earning an opportunity with the Vegas Golden Knights organization. He debuted during the 2021-22 season and spent the next several years shuttling between the NHL and AHL, unable to fully secure a long-term role at either stop.
The talent was always visible in stretches. So were the limitations.
At 6-foot-4 with a right-handed shot, Miromanov likely still could have generated interest on the open market as a depth defenseman or seventh option. But timing, roster construction and salary all work against players fighting for the margins of NHL rosters. After clearing waivers earlier in the year carrying a $1.25 million cap hit, the market around him never appeared particularly strong.
Back in Russia, the equation changes entirely.
With SKA St. Petersburg, Miromanov will have a legitimate chance to play meaningful minutes again instead of waiting for injuries or roster openings. He returns closer to home, to a league where his offensive instincts and puck-moving ability may be better suited for a larger role.
For Calgary, the departure also reflects the organization’s evolving direction. The Flames continue leaning heavily into youth movement and long-term development, leaving little room for veterans caught between prospect status and established NHL certainty.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Miromanov’s North American career is over forever.
A strong season in the KHL has revived NHL opportunities for plenty of players before him. But for now, this move feels like something more human than transactional — a player choosing stability, opportunity and a fresh start after years spent trying to carve out permanence in the toughest league in the world.