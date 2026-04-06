Calgary Reassigns Othmann Despite Productive NHL Cameo

The Flames’ other call-ups have carved out more defined roles. Defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz has been steady on the second pairing, contributing four assists and logging time on the power play. Forward Matvei Gridin has made a strong push in a top-six role, tallying three goals and 10 points in 14 games. Meanwhile, Aydar Suniev—freshly recalled—has yet to debut, but the organization appears intent on getting a closer look at his game before the season wraps up.