Calgary Reassigns Othmann Despite Productive NHL Cameo

Despite showing flashes in a short NHL stint, Brennan Othmann was reassigned by the Flames as roster limits—not performance—ultimately dictated the move.
The Calgary Flames made a quiet but telling roster move on Sunday—one that likely signals there’s more to come. Forward Brennan Othmann has been reassigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, a decision driven less by performance and more by timing, rules, and roster strategy.
At first glance, it’s a somewhat surprising call. Othmann has held his own since joining the organization, showing flashes of the offensive upside that made him a sought-after piece at the trade deadline. Acquired from the New York Rangers on March 6 in exchange for prospect Jacob Battaglia, he began his stint in the AHL and quickly contributed, recording five assists in 10 games.
His recall on March 28 offered a brief NHL audition, and he didn’t waste much time making an impression. In just two games with Calgary, Othmann registered a goal and an assist. The underlying numbers weren’t perfect—he posted a minus-4 rating—but that’s not uncommon for a young player adjusting on the fly.
If there’s a bright spot to take from his short NHL stay, it came in his most recent appearance. Othmann scored on March 30 against the Colorado Avalanche, providing one of the few positives in an otherwise rough 9–2 loss at Ball Arena. Not exactly the ideal team result, but individually, it’s a moment he can carry with him.
A Numbers Game
So why send him down now?
The explanation is rooted in the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement. After the trade deadline, teams are limited to five regular call-ups, with only four of those players allowed on the roster at any one time (outside of emergency situations). Othmann was one of those four, and ultimately, the odd man out.
The Flames’ other call-ups have carved out more defined roles. Defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz has been steady on the second pairing, contributing four assists and logging time on the power play. Forward Matvei Gridin has made a strong push in a top-six role, tallying three goals and 10 points in 14 games. Meanwhile, Aydar Suniev—freshly recalled—has yet to debut, but the organization appears intent on getting a closer look at his game before the season wraps up.
Given those circumstances, Othmann becomes the most expendable piece in the short term—not because he hasn’t earned his spot, but because the roster simply doesn’t have the flexibility to keep everyone up.
Following the move, Calgary’s roster now stands at 26 players: two goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 16 forwards. The Flames continue their road trip Tuesday night in Dallas, while Othmann heads back to the Wranglers with confidence, production, and a clear sense that this likely isn’t his last call-up of the season.