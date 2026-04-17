Flames Need More From Jonathan Huberdeau—And Time Is Running Out

After another injury-riddled season, Jonathan Huberdeau is eyeing a fresh start—and the Flames are counting on it more than ever.
Jonathan Huberdeau’s frustrating run in Calgary might finally be nearing a turning point—if his surgically repaired hip has anything to say about it.
When the Flames acquired Huberdeau in the blockbuster 2022 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk the other way, the expectation was clear: they were getting a franchise-caliber playmaker fresh off a 115-point season in Florida. He was supposed to be a cornerstone. Instead, the fit has been anything but seamless.
Huberdeau has struggled to rediscover that elite form in Calgary, and with five years still remaining on a contract carrying a $10.5 million annual cap hit, the organization doesn’t have the luxury of waiting around. They need him to be more than just serviceable—they need him to be a difference-maker again.
There were signs of life not long ago. In 2024–25, Huberdeau looked like he might finally be turning a corner, putting up 28 goals and 62 points and showing flashes of the dynamic player the Flames thought they were getting. The hope was that it would serve as a springboard back to point-per-game territory.
Instead, this past season unraveled quickly.
A Crucial Offseason Ahead
Limited to just 50 games, Huberdeau managed only 10 goals and 25 points before a chronic hip issue shut him down entirely. The injury ultimately required surgery, raising legitimate concerns about both his short-term availability and long-term effectiveness.
He didn’t return at any point during the 2025–26 campaign, but there’s finally some optimism creeping back in. Huberdeau has indicated that his recovery is progressing well, with a target of returning to the ice in June and being close to full strength by training camp.
That timeline matters—because Calgary’s roster is evolving.
The Flames now have a wave of young wingers pushing for opportunities, and while Huberdeau’s contract makes him immovable, it also puts pressure on the team to make it work. One way or another, they need to carve out a role where he can contribute—and produce.
Whether that resurgence actually materializes remains to be seen. But for the first time in a while, there’s at least a sense that Huberdeau might not be stuck in neutral much longer.