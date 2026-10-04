Flames’ Offensive Woes Continue as Canucks Rally in Third

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2026 4:08 PMPublished Oct 4, 2026 4:08 PM
The Calgary Flames are still searching for answers offensively after dropping their second straight game to open the 2026-27 season.
The Flames held a 1-0 lead for two periods on Saturday night before the Vancouver Canucks erupted for four goals in the third period to take a 4-1 victory.
It was another frustrating result for a Calgary team that has struggled to generate offence early in the season.
Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
The Flames did get on the board first.
Zayne Parekh found Matt Coronato with a pass on the power play, and Coronato snapped a shot into the top corner over the shoulder of Leevi Meriläinen to give Calgary a 1-0 lead.
It was the type of finish the Flames will need to see more often from Coronato this season.
The 23-year-old’s shot is one of the biggest strengths in his game, and he has shown throughout preseason that he can find the back of the net when he gets opportunities to use it.
Calgary carried the 1-0 advantage into the third period before Vancouver finally broke through.
Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Liam Öhgren tied the game at 1:28 after tipping a shot toward Devin Cooley. The rebound came loose, and Öhgren was able to chip it past the Flames goaltender to make it 1-1.
The Canucks continued to push from there.
At 9:08, Elias Pettersson took a pass from Öhgren, moved toward the Calgary net and beat Cooley with a backhand shot to give Vancouver its first lead of the night.
The Flames had an opportunity to respond, but instead the Canucks added another.
At 16:33, Parekh took a heavy hit at centre ice and lost the puck. The Flames took exception to the hit, and while Calgary focused on the collision, Drew O’Connor moved into the offensive zone and beat Cooley with a wrist shot.
That made it 3-1 and effectively put the game out of reach.
Aatu Räty added an empty-net goal to complete the scoring.
Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
For the Flames, it’s another game where the effort wasn’t necessarily the biggest concern. The bigger issue was the lack of offence and the inability to protect a lead once Vancouver found its game.
Meanwhile, Vancouver has scored 17 goals through three games.
It’s obviously early, but the offensive concerns that followed the Flames throughout last season haven’t disappeared simply because the calendar turned to October.
Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. The Flames need to find some offence
Two goals in two games isn’t going to be enough.
The Flames have done some good things through the first two games, but eventually they need to find a way to turn chances and possession into goals.
That was a major issue last season and it’s already showing up again.
There is still plenty of hockey left to play, but Calgary needs to find answers before this becomes a trend rather than simply a slow start.
2. Coronato’s shot can be a difference-maker
Coronato’s goal was exactly what the Flames need from him.
His ability to shoot the puck is arguably his biggest offensive weapon, and he has been using it effectively dating back to the preseason.
The top-corner finish against Vancouver was another example.
If Calgary is going to improve offensively, Coronato will need to be one of the players driving that improvement. He has the shot to be a consistent scoring threat. Now he needs to keep finding ways to use it.
3. Parekh returns after taking a heavy hit
There was some concern when Parekh took a heavy hit at centre ice late in the third period and appeared to be shaken up on the play.
He left the ice briefly before returning to the game, which was an encouraging sign.
Given the injuries Parekh dealt with last season after taking contact, seeing him return was certainly something worth watching.
The bigger takeaway for the Flames, however, was what happened immediately afterward. Vancouver turned the loose puck into a goal, adding another reminder that Calgary has to stay focused through the full 60 minutes.
The Flames haven’t played poorly for 120 minutes to start the season.
Those are the two biggest questions Calgary will need to answer as this young season gets moving.
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