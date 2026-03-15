Flames Place Future in Draft as Rebuild Takes Shape

Ultimately, the success of Calgary’s rebuild will hinge on its draft strategy. By exchanging a fourth-round pick for the potential of a second-rounder and a first-round selection, contingent on conditions, the Flames have placed their future in the hands of scouting and player development. Smart drafting could fast-track the team’s return to competitiveness, while missteps could extend the rebuilding timeline. Every choice in the coming years will reverberate far beyond the immediate roster.