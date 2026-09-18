Flames Re-Sign Brennan Othmann to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Calgary Flames have brought Brennan Othmann back into the fold, signing the\nforward to a one-year, two-way contract extension.\n\n\n\nOthmann joined the Flames late in the 2025-26 season after Calgary acquired him\nfrom the New York Rangers on March 6. The 23-year-old appeared in two games with\nthe Flames, [https://x.com/nhlflames/status/2100992456611467736?s=46] picking up\ntwo points, while also playing 14 games with the Calgary Wranglers.\n\nThe Pickering, Ontario native spent the early portion of last season moving\nbetween the Rangers and their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, before the\ntrade sent him to Calgary.\n\n\nCONTRACT DETAILS\n\n• Position: Left Wing\n\n• Contract: One year, two-way\n\n• AAV: $975,000\n\n• Drafted: 16th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft