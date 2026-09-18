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Flames Re-Sign Brennan Othmann to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

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Bryan Wilson
Partner
Sep 18, 2026 5:45 PM

The Calgary Flames have brought Brennan Othmann back into the fold, signing the forward to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Othmann joined the Flames late in the 2025-26 season after Calgary acquired him from the New York Rangers on March 6. The 23-year-old appeared in two games with the Flames, picking up two points, while also playing 14 games with the Calgary Wranglers.

The Pickering, Ontario native spent the early portion of last season moving between the Rangers and their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, before the trade sent him to Calgary.

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Contract Details

• Position: Left Wing

• Contract: One year, two-way

• AAV: $975,000

• Drafted: 16th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft

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