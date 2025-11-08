Flames Recall Daniil Miromanov From AHL Wranglers

The Flames have recalled defenceman Daniil Miromanov from the AHL Calgary Wranglers.

The 28-year-old Russian paired with MacKenzie Weegar primarily last season, being the fourth most-used duo (567:15) with their Goals For Percentage (57.50) being the second-highest amongst pairings on the team that played at least 550 minutes of even-strength hockey.

It seems that pairing will be repeated this year again as the Flames could definitely use a blue-liner who could stop the goals from pouring in as Calgary are 10th in most Goals Against/ Game.

The Moscow native will be helpful as he had the eighth-most blocks on the team last season.

He also scored two goals and nine points.

On a completely related note, Zayne Parekh has been placed on IR.