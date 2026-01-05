Flames Recall Forward William Strömgren from AHL Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announced Monday that the club has recalled forward William Strömgren from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Strömgren, 22, is in his fourth professional season and has been a key contributor for the Wranglers during the 2025–26 campaign. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound winger has recorded six goals and 23 assists for 29 points in 33 games, posting a plus-13 rating while adding three power-play tallies.

Selected by the Flames in the second round (45th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Örnsköldsvik, Sweden native has continued to show steady development at the professional level.

While Strömgren is not expected to be in the lineup when Calgary faces the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, the recall marks an important milestone in his career. When he does make his debut, it will be his first NHL regular-season game.