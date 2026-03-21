Flames Ride Strong Start to 4-1 Win Over Florida

The Flames defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.
The Flames started hot, generating multiple chances early, but goaltender Daniil Tarasov stood tall. Late in the frame, he turned aside a breakaway chance from Matt Coronato to keep the game scoreless. Dustin Wolf stopped all eight shots he faced in the first, as the Flames outshot the Panthers 10-8.
In the second period, Calgary took the lead. Off a turnover at the Florida blue line, Joel Farabee scored his 16th goal of the year at 7:44, sending a harmless-looking shot on net that redirected off a body in front and past Tarasov. Blake Coleman recorded the lone assist. 1-0 Flames.
At 10:10, Adam Klapka took a hard hit beside the net but managed to get the puck out to Victor Olofsson, who one-timed a shot from the hash marks into the top corner. It was his first goal as a Calgary Flame and his 12th of the season. Olli Maatta added the second assist. 2-0 Flames.
The Panthers got on the board early in the third period (4:17). A.J. Greer sent the puck on net, and it found its way through to cut the Flames’ lead in half. 2-1.
Midway through the third, Connor Zary took a late hit from behind by Greer and left the game. Greer was assessed a game misconduct on the play.
On the ensuing power play, Parekh sent a puck toward the net, and Morgan Frost pounced on the rebound, lifting it over Tarasov to restore a two-goal lead. 3-1.
Matt Coronato added another on the power play, taking a pass from Matvei Gridin, skating in off the rush, and ripping a shot past Tarasov. 4-1.
1. Starting on time. With the emphasis on strong starts, the Flames got to their game early, generating chances, controlling momentum, and carrying the play.
2. Parekh continues to progress. Zayne Parekh looks more comfortable and confident each game. He added a assist, made multiple stretch passes, pulled off a spin-o-rama at the blue line, came close to scoring with a strong power-play shot, and had a tip in front. It shouldn’t be long before he finds the back of the net.
3. Olofsson making an impact. Victor Olofsson is looking more like an impact player and more comfortable since the trade, scoring his first goal as a member of the Flames. His presence on the power play is becoming more noticeable.