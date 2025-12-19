Flames Roster Update: Kirkland, Hunt, Bean

Calgary, AB — The Calgary Flames announced a series of roster moves on Thursday, including a reassignment, a recall, and a medical update.

Forward Dryden Hunt has been placed on waivers and will be assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, pending clearance. Hunt appeared in two games with the Flames this season. At the AHL level, he has been productive, recording five goals and 18 points in 16 games with the Wranglers.

The Flames have also recalled forward Justin Kirkland from the Wranglers. Kirkland has suited up for nine NHL games this season, registering one assist. With the Wranglers, he has tallied five goals and two assists in 14 contests.

Additionally, the club announced that defenceman Jake Bean will undergo surgery and will be out indefinitely. The 27-year-old has appeared in 16 games with the Flames this season, posting one goal and two points during the 2025–26 campaign.