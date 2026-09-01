Flames Shut Out of U.S. National TV Schedule

Still, NHL fans and voters will never get to see Wolf make acrobatic saves or Elias Pettersson score a highlight-reel goal. Ultimately, the NHL loses by not showcasing all its teams on national TV at some point. But what makes this season's schedule even odder is the fact that this is the final season at the Saddledome. It's the last time the Canadiens will visit the 'Dome, the place they won their 1986 Stanley Cup title. It's the final bow for Matthew Tkachuk, who was a star here and bolted for the Florida Panthers. Finally, if Ovechkin scores a goal in his final appearance on December 5, it could very well be the final goal he ever scores in Canada.