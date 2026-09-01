Flames Shut Out of U.S. National TV Schedule

The Flames won't appear on ESPN or TNT during the 2026-27 season, leaving Calgary off the U.S. national TV schedule for the entire year.
It's been a rough week for Calgary Flames around the globe. Not only did fans flood social media with memories of Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away on August 29, 2024, but they also turned that sorrow into anger when single-game tickets to the final game at the Scotiabank Saddledome were sold out within minutes. With only limited opportunities to see the Flames on home ice for the final time, fans who planned to travel to Calgary for one final experience were shell-shocked. But that's not even the worst news about the club to make its way into the headlines lately.
A few days ago, the NHL released its national broadcast schedules for ESPN and TNT, and much to the chagrin of Flames fans in the United States, their rebuilding club, led by Dustin Wolf, Matt Coronato, and Zayne Parekh, will not be featured for a single game on TV outside of Canada.
Flames, Canucks, and Senators shut out by ESPN and TNT
Surprisingly, it wasn't a total shutout for Canadian markets on U.S. TV, since the Montreal Canadiens have six games across both networks, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs with three. The Winnipeg Jets get in by default, since they are hosting the Canadians at this year's Heritage Classic. Meanwhile, the Canadian team with the most games is, of course, the Edmonton Oilers, since the NHL continues to market Connor McDavid to casual fans south of the border.
However, the Flames, along with the Ottawa Senators and last-place Vancouver Canucks have no games this season on ESPN and TNT. It seems weird that the league couldn't find a spot for any of those clubs, especially when they travel to Vegas, Colorado, Chicago, Boston, or even Tampa Bay. At least the Senators qualified for the playoffs last year, while the Flames and Canucks battled for a spot in the Draft Lottery.
Still, NHL fans and voters will never get to see Wolf make acrobatic saves or Elias Pettersson score a highlight-reel goal. Ultimately, the NHL loses by not showcasing all its teams on national TV at some point. But what makes this season's schedule even odder is the fact that this is the final season at the Saddledome. It's the last time the Canadiens will visit the 'Dome, the place they won their 1986 Stanley Cup title. It's the final bow for Matthew Tkachuk, who was a star here and bolted for the Florida Panthers. Finally, if Ovechkin scores a goal in his final appearance on December 5, it could very well be the final goal he ever scores in Canada.
Of course, fans who want to watch Calgary are upset that Sportsnet raised their subscription prices, and for diehards in the United States, it won't matter which service they subscribe to since the Flames will not be on the air. It's been a frustrating summer for Flames fans, but once the puck drops on opening night, the focus will shift back to what happens on the ice.