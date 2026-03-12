Flames Sign Top College Free Agent Tyson Gross

The Calgary Flames have added one of the most coveted names on the college free-agent market, signing Calgary-born centre Tyson Gross to a two-year, two-way contract worth $975,000 AAV.
The signing was first reported by Sportsnet’s Eric Francis and marks a significant addition to the Flames’ prospect pipeline.
Gross, 23, is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound centre who served as captain of St. Cloud State University this season. The Calgary native has been one of the most productive players in the NCAA, recording 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points in 36 games. His offensive totals place him tied for 15th in scoring in the NCAA.
According to Francis, Gross is expected to make his NHL debut with the Flames before the end of the season.
For the local product, the opportunity carries added meaning. Gross grew up in the Calgary area and played his minor hockey with the Springbank Rockies, developing just outside the city before moving on to the NCAA ranks. Now he’ll have the chance to suit up for the hometown team he watched growing up.
The Flames’ pursuit of Gross was focused and deliberate. Reports indicate he was the only NCAA free agent the organization aggressively targeted this signing cycle.
While Gross was among the top scorers in college hockey this season, two familiar names sit above him on the national leaderboard. Flames prospect Ethan Wyttenbach currently leads the way with 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 36 games, while highly touted draft prospect Gavin McKenna has posted 14 goals and 34 assists for 48 points in 32 games.
With Gross now signed, the Flames still have room to add additional players before the end of the season. Potential candidates include centre Jonathan Castagna - acquired in the Mackenzie Weegar trade - and defenceman Abram Wiebe - acquired in the Rasmus Andersson deal.