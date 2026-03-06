Logo
Flames Trade Nazem Kadri to Colorado Avalanche cover image

Flames Trade Nazem Kadri to Colorado Avalanche

Bryan Wilson
2h
Nazem Kadri has been traded to the Colorado Avalanche, as reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Calgary retains 20 percent of Kadri’s salary. In return, the Flames receive forward Victor Olofsson, the rights to unsigned draft selection Max Curran, a conditional first-round pick in 2028, and a conditional second-round pick in 2027.

Colorado also receives a 2027 fourth-round pick in the transaction.

Kadri departs Calgary as the team’s leading scorer this season, recording 12 goals and 29 assists for 41 points in 61 games. Despite the club’s struggles offensively, the veteran centre remained one of the Flames’ most consistent producers.

The 35-year-old carries a $7 million annual cap hit with three years remaining on the contract he signed with Calgary in the summer of 2022. Beyond his on-ice production, Kadri brought leadership and championship experience to the locker room after helping Colorado capture the Stanley Cup Finals during his previous stint with the Avalanche.

Over four seasons in Calgary from 2022 to 2026, Kadri appeared in 284 games for the Flames, registering 96 goals and 133 assists for a total of 229 points.

