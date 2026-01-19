Flames Trade Rasmus Andersson to Vegas in Multi-Asset Deal

Calgary lands a top defenseman and future assets. Vegas acquires a key blue-liner, reshaping their defense and future.
The Calgary Flames have completed a notable blue-line move, sending defenceman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights as part of a multi-piece trade.
Coming back to Calgary are NHL defenceman Zach Whitecloud, University of North Dakota blueliner Abram Wiebe, a first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and a conditional second-round selection in 2028. To finalize the deal, the Flames will retain 50 percent of Andersson’s salary cap hit.
Andersson leaves the organization ranked 15th in franchise history in games played with 584, seventh among defencemen, and sixth among blueliners in scoring with 261 career points. This season, Andersson notched 10 goals and 30 points in 48 games.
Whitecloud arrives with a reputation as a reliable, detail-oriented defenceman who plays a heavy, physical game. Through 47 games this season, the 29-year-old has recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) while ranking near the top of the Golden Knights’ roster in several defensive categories, including hits (73), blocked shots (63), and short-handed ice time per game (1:44).
Originally signed by Vegas as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Whitecloud was a part of the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship run in 2023. He is currently in the fourth season of a six-year contract with a $2.75 million average annual value.
Wiebe, 22, adds a developmental piece to the Flames’ pipeline. Selected by Vegas in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the University of North Dakota defenceman has put together a strong junior season, registering 14 points in 24 games