Flames Unveil Stunning New Logo to Mark Saddledome Farewell

The Saddledome itself was constructed to replace the aging Stampede Corral, the Flames’ original home after relocating to Calgary in 1980. Designed to host both the Flames and the 1988 Winter Olympics, the arena’s “Olympic” moniker reflected its dual purpose, while its roof, shaped like a horse’s saddle, became instantly iconic. Over its 44-year history, the venue has hosted three Stanley Cup Finals, with the 1986 Canadiens capturing the only championship hoisted within its walls. The building has undergone several name changes over the decades, from Olympic Saddledome to Canadian Airlines Saddledome, then the Pengrowth Saddledome, and most recently the Scotiabank Saddledome.