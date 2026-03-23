Flames Unveil Stunning New Logo to Mark Saddledome Farewell

Calgary’s iconic Saddledome is counting down its final NHL season, and the Flames are determined to send it off in style. On Friday night, the team revealed a striking new emblem to commemorate the arena’s swan song during the 2026-27 campaign.
Dubbed “The ‘Dome Farewell Season,” the initiative intentionally emphasizes celebration over melancholy, highlighting the legacy of a building that has been home to the Flames since its debut as the Olympic Saddledome on October 15, 1983.
The newly designed red shield is a visual tribute to both the team and the arena itself, incorporating eight distinct design cues drawn from the building’s architecture and the Flames’ storied history. The shield’s curved top mirrors the Saddledome’s signature saddle-shaped roof, a design element that will not carry over to the franchise’s next home. Flanking the sides of the logo, vertical pillars pay homage to the arena’s structural skeleton, while a horizontal “lifeline” stretches across the center, spanning the years “1983” and “2027” with Scotiabank’s “S” logo positioned at its midpoint, a nod to the arena’s current naming-rights partnership.
At the heart of the emblem, the word “DOME” commands attention in bold gold lettering. Its preceding apostrophe is cleverly fashioned from an ember drawn from the Flames’ flaming “C” logo, evoking the team’s fiery identity. Smaller lettering above reads “THE,” while the phrase “FAREWELL SEASON” sits below in crisp white text. Anchoring the design is the Calgary Flames’ official logo, trimmed in gold, grounding the emblem in the franchise’s rich visual history.
The bottom of the shield features a chevron motif, inspired by the championship and retirement banners that have long hung from the Saddledome rafters, further tying the mark to the arena’s illustrious past.
Details regarding the full slate of Farewell Season celebrations are expected to emerge in the lead-up to the 2026-27 season. While it remains unclear whether the logo will appear as a jersey patch or if the Flames will debut special uniforms for the occasion, it is certain that the campaign will spotlight the arena’s legacy rather than its closure.
The Saddledome itself was constructed to replace the aging Stampede Corral, the Flames’ original home after relocating to Calgary in 1980. Designed to host both the Flames and the 1988 Winter Olympics, the arena’s “Olympic” moniker reflected its dual purpose, while its roof, shaped like a horse’s saddle, became instantly iconic. Over its 44-year history, the venue has hosted three Stanley Cup Finals, with the 1986 Canadiens capturing the only championship hoisted within its walls. The building has undergone several name changes over the decades, from Olympic Saddledome to Canadian Airlines Saddledome, then the Pengrowth Saddledome, and most recently the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Looking ahead, the Flames will usher in a new era at Scotia Place when the 2027-28 NHL season begins, leaving the Saddledome to its final chapter, but one that the franchise intends to celebrate with grandeur.