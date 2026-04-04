Flames Vs. Ducks Best Bets

With both teams struggling defensively and trending toward high-scoring games, the over 6.5 stands out as the top betting angle in a Flames–Ducks matchup primed for offense.
The Calgary Flames continue their six-game road trip Saturday night with a visit to face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, in a matchup that leans heavily toward offense on both sides.
Both teams have struggled defensively for much of the season, and recent form only reinforces that trend. Anaheim enters on a four-game losing streak, allowing at least four goals in each of those games. The Ducks have also seen the total go over in their last three contests, all of which produced at least seven combined goals.
Calgary has followed a similar path, hitting the over in three straight games as well, with each of those matchups reaching nine or more total goals. With both teams consistently giving up scoring chances, the expectation is another open, high-event game.
Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115)
Given the defensive numbers and recent scoring trends, the total is the clearest angle in this matchup. Anaheim ranks near the bottom of the league in goals against per game, while Calgary also sits in the lower tier defensively. Combine that with Anaheim’s high shot volume and Calgary’s recent run of high-scoring games, and the over 6.5 stands out as the strongest play.
Same-Game Parlay
Yan Kuznetsov has carved out a steady role on Calgary’s blue line, averaging heavy minutes and contributing defensively. He’s recorded over 1.5 blocked shots in 11 of his last 14 games, a trend that could continue against an Anaheim team that generates one of the highest shot totals in the league (30.4 per game).
A potential same-game parlay looks like the following:
- Over 6.5 total goals
- Yan Kuznetsov over 1.5 blocked shots
Odds
- Moneyline: Flames +130 | Ducks -150
- Puck Line: Flames +1.5 (-180) | Ducks -1.5 (+155)
- Total: Over 6.5 (-120) | Under 6.5 (+100)
Important Trends
Calgary has historically played well in Anaheim, winning nine of its last 11 road games against the Ducks.
With both teams trending toward high-scoring results and defensive inconsistencies on display, this matchup sets up as another game where offense could dictate the outcome.