Flames vs Red Wings: Projected Line Combinations

The Calgary Flames (12-15-4) aim to extend their homestand momentum tonight as they chase a fourth straight victory, welcoming the Detroit Red Wings (16-11-3) to the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary will debut a fresh look on the blue line, with Hunter Brzustewicz drawing into the lineup on the third pairing next to Joel Hanley. In goal, Devin Cooley gets the nod, searching for his fourth win of the season. He owns a 2.17 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage through 11 appearances.
Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s matchup:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
STARTING GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley