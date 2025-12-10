    • Powered by Roundtable

    Flames vs Red Wings: Projected Line Combinations

    Dec 10, 2025, 19:01
    Updated at: Dec 10, 2025, 19:01

    The Calgary Flames (12-15-4) aim to extend their homestand momentum tonight as they chase a fourth straight victory, welcoming the Detroit Red Wings (16-11-3) to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

    Calgary will debut a fresh look on the blue line, with Hunter Brzustewicz drawing into the lineup on the third pairing next to Joel Hanley. In goal, Devin Cooley gets the nod, searching for his fourth win of the season. He owns a 2.17 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage through 11 appearances.

    Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s matchup:

    FORWARDS

    Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

    Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

    Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

    Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

    DEFENCE

    Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

    Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

    Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

    STARTING GOALTENDER

    Devin Cooley