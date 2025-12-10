Flames vs Red Wings: Projected Line Combinations

The Calgary Flames (12-15-4) aim to extend their homestand momentum tonight as they chase a fourth straight victory, welcoming the Detroit Red Wings (16-11-3) to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary will debut a fresh look on the blue line, with Hunter Brzustewicz drawing into the lineup on the third pairing next to Joel Hanley. In goal, Devin Cooley gets the nod, searching for his fourth win of the season. He owns a 2.17 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage through 11 appearances.

Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s matchup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

STARTING GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley