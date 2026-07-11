Former Calgary Flames Captain Mark Giordano Named Assistant Coach of Toronto Marlies

The veteran defenceman captained the Flames from 2013 to 2021 after succeeding Jarome Iginla as team captain. Over 15 seasons in Calgary, Giordano appeared in 949 regular-season games, ranking third in franchise history, while establishing himself as one of the organization’s most accomplished defencemen.
The Toronto native enjoyed the best offensive season of his career in 2018-19, recording 17 goals and 57 assists for 74 points while posting a plus-39 rating. His performance earned him the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman.
In 2019-20, Giordano was also named the recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice while making a positive impact in the community and helping grow the game of hockey.