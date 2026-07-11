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Former Calgary Flames Captain Mark Giordano Named Assistant Coach of Toronto Marlies

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Former Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano has been named an assistant coach with the Toronto Marlies for the 2026-27 American Hockey League season.

Giordano joins the Marlies coaching staff after serving in an advisory role with the organization.

© Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images© Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The veteran defenceman captained the Flames from 2013 to 2021 after succeeding Jarome Iginla as team captain. Over 15 seasons in Calgary, Giordano appeared in 949 regular-season games, ranking third in franchise history, while establishing himself as one of the organization’s most accomplished defencemen.

Giordano’s tenure with the Flames ended when he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He was named the inaugural captain in franchise history before later joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he played three seasons prior to announcing his retirement in 2024.

© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The Toronto native enjoyed the best offensive season of his career in 2018-19, recording 17 goals and 57 assists for 74 points while posting a plus-39 rating. His performance earned him the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman.

In 2019-20, Giordano was also named the recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice while making a positive impact in the community and helping grow the game of hockey.

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