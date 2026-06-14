Former Flames Goalie Already On The Trade Block After Devils Struggles

The former Calgary Flames starter is reportedly back on the trade block after a career-worst season, creating another unexpected twist in Jacob Markstrom's NHL journey.
Less than two years after the Calgary Flames sent Jacob Markstrom east, the veteran goaltender could already be packing his bags for another NHL city.
According to Sportsnet, the Devils have begun gauging trade interest in Markstrom, opening the door to a move that could reshape their crease heading into next season. ESPN's Kevin Weekes was the first to report the development Saturday night.
Markstrom arrived in New Jersey as the centerpiece of a trade with the Flames in June 2024 and has spent the past two seasons with the organization. He was expected to provide stability in net, but his latest campaign fell well below those expectations.
In 44 appearances, the Swedish netminder recorded a 3.07 goals-against average, an .883 save percentage and one shutout. The .883 mark was the lowest save percentage of his career in any season in which he appeared in at least 40 games.
Even so, Markstrom remains under contract for two more seasons at a $6 million annual cap hit. His deal includes a 20-team no-trade list in the first remaining year before shrinking to a five-team no-trade list in the final season, giving New Jersey flexibility while still allowing the veteran some control over his future.
Across 578 NHL games with the Devils, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers, Markstrom owns a career 2.73 goals against average and a .907 save percentage, numbers that reflect more than a decade as a dependable starting goaltender.
Whether New Jersey ultimately moves him or simply explores the market, the organization appears willing to consider significant changes in goal this offseason.
Still, Markstrom enters any trade discussions without much leverage. He'll turn 37 years old in January and is coming off the least effective campaign of his career as a full-time starter. While his experience and track record will attract interest, teams are unlikely to view him as a long-term solution or pay a premium for a veteran coming off a career-worst season.
In four seasons with the Flames, Markstrom played in 2013 games. He finished his tenure with a record of 105-78 with a solid 2.65 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.