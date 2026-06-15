Former Flames Player Jankowski Captures First Stanley Cup

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup, giving former Calgary Flames first round pick Mark Jankowski, his first championship ring.
Former Calgary Flames first-round pick Mark Jankowski is now a Stanley Cup champion, winning the game's grandest prize with the Carolina Hurricanes. On Sunday night, the visiting Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games, winning the finale 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena.
Jankowski played four seasons with Calgary, making his NHL debut at 22 in 2016-17. Interestingly, his first NHL goal came on a pass from the legendary Jaromir Jagr. Eventually, he left the club via free agency, signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
After that one season in Pittsburgh, Jankowski took turns with the Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators before settling in with the Hurricanes in 2024-25.
During the 2025-26 season, he played 68 games with 11 goals and 21 points. In Carolina's run to the championship, he tallied one goal with four assists in 19 playoff games. Through 10 seasons in the NHL, Jankowski has 79 goals and 145 points in 482 career games.
In addition, Jankowski beat two of his former Calgary teammates, Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin, who were members of the Golden Knights.