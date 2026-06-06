Future Flames Franchise Goalie? Yegorov Takes First Step Toward NHL Dream

Russian goaltending prospect Yegor Yegorov is set to continue his development path in North America after committing to Miami University for 2026–27, adding another intriguing piece to the Calgary Flames’ growing crease pipeline.
The Calgary Flames are quietly continuing to build one of the more internationally diverse goaltending pipelines in hockey, and the latest piece of that long-term project is set to arrive in North America next season with a clear developmental path already taking shape.
From Moscow to Miami: Yegorov Begins His North American Transition
Goaltending prospect Yegor Yegorov, 20, has committed to join the Miami University RedHawks for the 2026–27 season, marking the next step in his transition from Russian junior hockey to the North American game. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound netminder spent the 2025–26 campaign with MHK Spartak Moskva, where he posted a 13–17–6 record alongside one shutout and an impressive .918 save percentage over 38 appearances.
Originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Yegorov’s rights remain exclusively with the Flames indefinitely as a Russia-drafted prospect until he signs his entry-level contract. That gives the organization full control over his long-term trajectory as he begins adapting to the collegiate level in the United States.
His commitment also reflects a growing organizational trend. Yegorov becomes the second Russian goaltending prospect in a short span to formally commit to North America, following Kirill Zarubin, a 2024 third-round pick who recently signed a three-year entry-level deal with Calgary. Zarubin is expected to begin his professional career next season either in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers or in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush.
For Yegorov, however, the path will look different. He is expected to start at Miami University in Ohio, where playing time may not come immediately. The RedHawks already leaned heavily on 22-year-old Mateo Drobac during the 2025–26 season, leaving Yegorov to compete for minutes as he adjusts to the pace, structure, and physicality of the college game.
This won’t be his first exposure to North America. The Moscow native has already participated in Calgary’s annual development camps in both 2024 and 2025—most recently wearing No. 81—and could return again this July as part of his ongoing integration into the organization’s system.
Across the Craig Conroy era, Calgary’s drafting pattern has placed notable emphasis on goaltending depth, particularly from Russia. In three drafts, the Flames have selected two goaltenders, both Russian-born, and since using their final pick on Dustin Wolf in 2019, the organization has continued a steady pipeline with Daniil Chechelev, Arsenii Sergeev, Yegorov, and Zarubin all entering the system.
Looking ahead to 2026–27, Calgary’s organizational depth chart in goal is already crowded. The Flames currently have four goaltenders under NHL contracts for that season—Wolf, Devin Cooley, Zarubin, and Sergeev—while Owen Say remains a pending restricted free agent who could still receive a qualifying offer. Meanwhile, Ivan Prosvetov appears likely to depart the organization as an unrestricted free agent, further shaping how Calgary’s crease depth will evolve in the coming years.