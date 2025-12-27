Game Preview: Oilers vs Flames

The Battle of Alberta returns tonight as the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary looks to bounce back after a difficult 5–1 loss to Edmonton on Dec. 23, a game in which Connor McDavid recorded five assists and Leon Draisaitl scored a hat trick for the Oilers.
Goaltender Dustin Wolf is expected to make his 100th career appearance, while forward Justin Kirkland is projected to re-enter the lineup on the fourth line.
Forwards:
Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato
Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg – Justin Kirkland – Adam Klapka
Defence:
Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz
Starting Goaltender:
Dustin Wolf