    Game Preview: Oilers vs Flames

    Bryan Wilson
    Dec 27, 2025, 19:29
    The Battle of Alberta returns tonight as the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

    Calgary looks to bounce back after a difficult 5–1 loss to Edmonton on Dec. 23, a game in which Connor McDavid recorded five assists and Leon Draisaitl scored a hat trick for the Oilers.

    Goaltender Dustin Wolf is expected to make his 100th career appearance, while forward Justin Kirkland is projected to re-enter the lineup on the fourth line.

    Projected Flames Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee

    Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato

    Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman

    Ryan Lomberg – Justin Kirkland – Adam Klapka

    Defence:

    Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

    Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

    Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz

    Starting Goaltender:

    Dustin Wolf