Game Preview: Oilers vs Flames

The Battle of Alberta returns tonight as the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary looks to bounce back after a difficult 5–1 loss to Edmonton on Dec. 23, a game in which Connor McDavid recorded five assists and Leon Draisaitl scored a hat trick for the Oilers.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is expected to make his 100th career appearance, while forward Justin Kirkland is projected to re-enter the lineup on the fourth line.

Projected Flames Lineup:

Forwards:

Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato

Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg – Justin Kirkland – Adam Klapka

Defence:

Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz

Starting Goaltender:

Dustin Wolf