Klapka To Hit Century Mark as Flames Face Rangers

Bryan Wilson
7h
Bryan Wilson
7h
Updated at Mar 10, 2026, 20:54
Adam Klapka will reach a significant milestone on Tuesday night, appearing in his 100th NHL game as the Calgary Flames face the New York Rangers.

The Praha, Czechia native is in his third season with the Flames and has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points, along with 145 penalty minutes, through his first 99 NHL appearances.

Klapka’s path to the league wasn’t a traditional one. After going undrafted, the towering forward signed with the Calgary organization in 2022 and spent time developing with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers before carving out a role at the NHL level.

“It's awesome,” Klapka told Flames TV on Tuesday when asked about appearing in his 100th game. “When I signed with the flames four years ago, I never thought it was going to be that many games, so I’m really appreciative for that, and I hope (I’m going to) add a couple hundred more.”

Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 235 pounds, Klapka has grown into a formidable physical presence. His physical style of play has been especially noticeable this season, where he currently ranks third in the NHL with 235 hits.

