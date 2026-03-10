Klapka To Hit Century Mark as Flames Face Rangers

Klapka’s path to the league wasn’t a traditional one. After going undrafted, the towering forward signed with the Calgary organization in 2022 and spent time developing with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers before carving out a role at the NHL level.
“It's awesome,” Klapka told Flames TV on Tuesday when asked about appearing in his 100th game. “When I signed with the flames four years ago, I never thought it was going to be that many games, so I’m really appreciative for that, and I hope (I’m going to) add a couple hundred more.”
Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 235 pounds, Klapka has grown into a formidable physical presence. His physical style of play has been especially noticeable this season, where he currently ranks third in the NHL with 235 hits.