MacKinnon’s Late Winner Sends Canada to Gold Medal Final

Team Canada is headed to the gold medal game at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics after a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Team Finland in Friday’s semifinal.
Trailing by two goals midway through the contest, Canada responded with poise and pressure, flipping the script behind goals from Sam Reinhart, Shea Theodore, and the eventual game-winner from Nathan MacKinnon.
With Sidney Crosby sidelined due to a lower-body injury, Connor McDavid wore the captain’s “C” and once again led by example, recording two assists to extend his multi-point streak to five straight Olympic games. Macklin Celebrini added an assist of his own, stretching his point streak to five games, while goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 15 shots to earn the victory.
Finland struck first late in the opening period on the power play. Mikko Rantanen sent a fluttering shot toward the net at 16:55 that found its way past Binnington, with Sebastian Aho collecting the assist to make it 1-0.
The Finns doubled their lead in stunning fashion early in the second. While killing a penalty, Eric Haula forced a turnover and broke in alone, finishing with a slick backhand over Binnington’s glove at 3:26 for a shorthanded goal and a 2-0 advantage.
From there, Canada took control.
After another Finnish penalty, the Canadians capitalized on the man advantage. McDavid worked the puck to Cale Makar at the point, and his shot through traffic was redirected by Reinhart at 14:20 to cut the deficit to one. Canada dominated the middle frame, outshooting Finland 14-3 in the period.
The equalizer came midway through the third. Travis Sanheim set up Theodore for a booming blast from the blue line at 10:34, with Tom Wilson earning the secondary assist as Canada tied the game 2-2 and seized momentum.
The decisive moment arrived late on the power play. With just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, Celebrini slid the puck to McDavid, who quickly found MacKinnon at the side of the net. MacKinnon buried the chance at 19:34 to give Canada its first lead of the night. Finland challenged for offside, but after review, the goal stood.
Canada now advances to Sunday’s gold medal showdown, one win away from Olympic gold.