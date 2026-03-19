No Quit in Calgary: Flames Beat Blues Despite Three Called-Back Goals

The Calgary Flames returned home on Wednesday night and picked up a hard-earned 2-1 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues to kick off their homestand on the right note.
It didn’t take long for the Flames to get going. Just 2:34 into the first, Connor Zary drove the net and finished off a slick feed from Ryan Strome, lifting it past Joel Hofer to open the scoring. That makes goals in back-to-back games for Zary, who continues to be a noticeable presence.
From there, it turned into a night of what could have been.
The Flames thought they had doubled their lead midway through the period when Martin Pospisil buried a one-timer after a turnover at the blue line, but the Blues challenged for offside and won, wiping it off the board.
Later in the period, it looked like Calgary had finally restored that two-goal cushion. Zary knocked down a bouncing puck and fed Yegor Sharangovich, who snapped it home cleanly. Once again, though, a challenge from St. Louis overturned it, this time due to a high stick on the initial touch.
Despite carrying the 1-0 lead into the second, the game quickly evened out. At 3:47, the Blues capitalized on a partial odd-man rush, with Jimmy Snuggerud setting up Dylan Holloway, who found a way to beat Devin Cooley to tie it 1-1.
Calgary thought they had an answer.
Mikael Backlund led the rush and spotted Joel Farabee alone across the line, threading a perfect pass for what looked like the go-ahead goal. But for the third time on the night, the Blues challenged and for the third time, it was called back after being ruled offside.
The third period came and went without a goal, sending things to overtime.
In the extra frame, Zary drew a high-sticking penalty to give the Flames a golden chance on the power play, but they couldn’t convert, pushing the game to a shootout.
That’s where the Flames finally got their reward.
Farabee converted on his attempt, and then Matvei Gridin stepped in and snapped a confident shot top corner to seal it, giving Calgary the 2-1 win.
1. No quit despite the chaos
Three disallowed goals could’ve derailed the night, but the Flames stuck with it. They kept their pace, stayed engaged, and eventually found a way to get the extra point.
2. Zary driving the play
Another strong showing from Zary. He was involved early, created chances, and even drew a key penalty in overtime.
3. Youth stepping up
Gridin showed confidence and swagger in the shootout, and Zayne Parekh was active throughout, calling for pucks, jumping into plays, and looking comfortable running the power play. Signs the young group is gaining trust.