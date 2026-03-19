Parekh’s Early Struggles Highlight Development Needs

Since getting drafted ninth overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Zayne Parekh has carried significant expectations as a cornerstone of the Calgary Flames’ rebuild. His offensive pedigree made him one of the most intriguing defense prospects in recent years, but his first professional season has exposed the gap between junior dominance and NHL readiness.
Parekh’s numbers in the OHL made the hype understandable. He recorded back-to-back 33-goal seasons with the Saginaw Spirit, including a 107-point campaign in 2024–25. That level of production from a defenseman suggested elite offensive upside, and many believed he was prepared to make the jump to professional hockey immediately.
However, development circumstances complicated that transition. Due to age restrictions preventing him from playing in the AHL, Parekh was placed directly on the Flames’ roster for the 2025–26 season. While this decision generated excitement, it has not yielded great results.
Parekh has struggled to establish himself at the NHL level. Early in the season, he saw limited ice time and was frequently a healthy scratch. Despite his offensive strengths, he received minimal power-play usage—an area where he could have potentially made an impact. His defensive game, meanwhile, has proven to be a significant weakness, particularly against the speed and physicality of NHL competition.
At 6-foot, 179 pounds, Parekh has also had difficulty handling the league’s physical demands. A notable hit sidelined him for over two months, further disrupting his development. While he showed flashes of his potential during the World Junior Championship—recording 13 points in seven games—those performances have not translated to the NHL. Since returning, he has struggled to secure consistent playing time and has produced minimal offense.
Through 22 games this season, Parekh has recorded just two assists, underscoring the challenges he’s faced adjusting to the professional level. While his offensive instincts remain promising, his all-around game is not yet refined enough to succeed in the NHL.
If sent down to the Wranglers, Parekh will have the opportunity to play regular minutes in a structured environment better suited for growth. This should allow him to address defensive shortcomings while continuing to build confidence offensively.
It’s important to note that defensemen often require more time to develop, and Parekh is no exception. While his rookie season has been underwhelming, it is far from definitive. The Flames’ handling of his development moving forward will be critical, as both the organization and Parekh himself look to reset and refocus for the future.