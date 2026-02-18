Pospisil, Slovakia Advance to Semi-Finals at Milano Cortina

Slovakia punched its ticket to the semi-finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina with a convincing 6-2 victory over Germany on Wednesday.
The Slovaks set the tone early, outshooting Germany 18-5 in the opening period and controlling play through the first 40 minutes. Four unanswered goals helped build a 4-1 lead heading into the third, putting the game firmly in Slovakia’s hands.
Pavol Regenda led the charge with two goals, including a second tally assisted by Martin Pospisil. Pospisil, who re-entered the lineup after being scratched in the previous game, recorded his first point of the tournament on the play.
Pospisil is the Calgary Flames lone NHL representative at the 2026 Games and will now look to help his country push for a medal in the semi-finals.