Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

The Calgary Flames open a five-game Eastern Conference road trip tonight with a stop in Washington, where they’ll take on the Capitals at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
The game will also mark the debut of Calgary’s newest addition, as winger Victor Olofsson is expected to suit up for his first game with the club after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the trade that sent Nazem Kadri to Colorado.
Olofsson skated on the second line during morning skate and is projected to play alongside captain Mikael Backlund and winger Matt Coronato as Calgary looks to build momentum to begin the road swing.
Based on the lines and pairings used during morning skate, the Flames’ projected lineup is as follows:
Blake Coleman – Morgan Frost – Joel Farabee
Victor Olofsson – Mikael Backlund – Matt Coronato
Connor Zary – Ryan Strome – Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg – Yegor Sharangovich – Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl – Yan Kuznetsov
Olli Määttä – Brayden Pachal
Joel Hanley – Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Calgary begins its Eastern swing against the Capitals before continuing a stretch of road games that will test the club against several playoff contenders. The Flames will be hoping their newest addition can provide an immediate spark as they begin the trip.
The Flames are coming off a 5-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday to improve to (25-30-7) on the season. Joel Farabee recorded two goals and an assist as the Flames snapped their four-game losing streak Scotiabank Saddledome.
Ryan Strome scored a goal and added an assist in his Calgary debut, while Morgan Frost contributed a goal and two assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman also had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Dustin Wolf made 25 saves in the win.
Let's see if they can continue this momentum moving forward.