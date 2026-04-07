Projected Lineups: Flames Look To Build Momentum While Stars Manage Injuries

Dallas (45-20-12), meanwhile, continues to deal with significant absences but remains firmly in playoff position. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan confirmed that Radek Faksa, who has been sidelined since early February after sustaining an injury while competing for Team Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, remains unavailable despite being a full participant in practice. The team is expected to continue relying on depth options to fill out the roster.