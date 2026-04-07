Projected Lineups: Flames Look To Build Momentum While Stars Manage Injuries

The Flames integrate Aydar Suniev into their projected lineup while the injury-plagued Stars rely on depth and star power as both teams prepare for their late-season matchup in Dallas.
The Calgary Flames head to Dallas on Monday night looking to carry forward some positive momentum after a 5–3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, while the Stars continue to manage a long list of injuries as they near the end of the regular season.
Calgary (32-36-8) is expected to make only one lineup change, with Aydar Suniev set to make his season debut. He’ll slot into the third line, replacing a forward, as the Flames look to evaluate younger talent while still icing a competitive group down the stretch. The rest of the lineup appears to remain intact from their most recent outing.
Dallas (45-20-12), meanwhile, continues to deal with significant absences but remains firmly in playoff position. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan confirmed that Radek Faksa, who has been sidelined since early February after sustaining an injury while competing for Team Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, remains unavailable despite being a full participant in practice. The team is expected to continue relying on depth options to fill out the roster.
Lian Bichsel is projected to draw back into the lineup on defense, likely in a depth role, after missing time. The Stars have been careful with their blue line rotation as they manage injuries and workload heading into the final stretch.
Below are the projected lineups for both teams:
Flames Projected Lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Aydar Suniev -- Ryan Strome -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Cameron Hughes, Alexander Petrovic, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)
With Calgary continuing to integrate younger players and Dallas leaning on depth amid injuries, Monday’s matchup offers a contrast in roster construction, even as both teams approach the final stages of the season with different objectives in mind.