Rasmus Andersson Named to Sweden’s Olympic Team for Milano Cortina 2026

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson has been selected to Sweden’s Men’s Hockey team for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

The 28-year-old continues to build an impressive international résumé after captaining Sweden at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship and representing his country at the Four Nations Cup.

Born Oct. 27, 1996, in Malmö, Sweden, Andersson developed through the Malmö Redhawks system after joining the club’s junior program at age 14. He made his international debut at the 2013 U18 World Junior Championship, gaining early experience on the global stage.

Andersson has been a key contributor for the Flames this season, recording eight goals and 26 points through 40 games. His production ranks third among Swedish defencemen in the NHL, trailing only Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Dahlin.

With his consistent play and leadership, Andersson is set to be an important piece of Sweden’s blue line as the nation looks ahead to the 2026 Olympics.