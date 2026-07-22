Revisiting Flames-Panthers Trade History: Tkachuk, Bennett, Bouwmeester and Hudler

Jay Bouwmeester may have had his best statistical seasons with the Panthers, but he would go on to win the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The Flames acquired his signing rights in June 2009, and he'd go on to play four seasons in Calgary after six in Florida. Going the other way was a third-round pick, which turned into Josh Birkholz, who never played in the NHL, and the signing rights to defenseman Jordan Leopold. Leopold would go on to play one season with the Panthers, one of the eight teams he skated with over his 12-year career.