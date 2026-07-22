Revisiting Flames-Panthers Trade History: Tkachuk, Bennett, Bouwmeester and Hudler

According to NHLTradeTracker.com, the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers have made 14 trades in their history. On the fourth anniversary of the blockbuster that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, it was the perfect opportunity to revisit their legendary transitions featuring some superstar names.
Revisiting Flames Trade History With the Panthers
September 29, 1994
Calgary acquires: 1996 Third-round pick (73rd overall - Dmitri Vlasenkov) and 1997 fourth-round pick (100th overall - Ryan Ready)
Florida acquires: Róbert Švehla and Magnus Svensson
Róbert Švehla had the longest career of the four players involved in this trade, playing 573 games with the Panthers and just one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Interestingly, outside of his debut season in 1994-95, he missed a total of five games in his NHL career.
Meanwhile, Magnis Svensson played 46 games with Florida in 1995 and 1996. Ryan Ready never played with Calgary, dressing for seven games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2006, while Dmitri Vlasenkov played one season in the IHL (2001) before spending the rest of his professional hockey career in his native Russia.
September 30, 1999
Calgary acquires: Bill Lindsay
Florida acquires: Todd Simpson
Bill Lindsay was a key player in the Panthers' first seven seasons, helping the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. He played 506 of his 777 NHL games with the club, and they dealt him to the Flames at just 29 years old. Calgary dealt away Todd Simpson, who would be a journeyman defenseman who played with seven teams over 10 seasons.
March 16, 2000
Calgary acquires: Filip Kuba
Florida acquires: Rocky Thompson
Filip Kuba played 14 seasons in the NHL, two with the Panthers before they dealt him to the Flames in March 2000. Interestingly, he never suited up for a game with Calgary, instead departing for the Minnesota Wild in the Expansion Draft. Going the other way was Rocky Thompson, a third-round pick from 1995, who played 25 NHL games between the Flames and Panthers.
June 23, 2001
Calgary acquires: Rob Niedermayer and 2001 second-round pick (56th overall - Andrei Medvedev)
Florida acquires: Valeri Bure and Jason Wiemer
With his brother, Hall of Famer Scott, Rob Niedermayer, one of the young stars of the expansion Panthers, would eventually win the Stanley Cup in 2007 as a member of the Anaheim Ducks. The former fifth overall pick from the 1993 Draft skated in 1,153 games and scored 469 points. Meanwhile, the Flames used their pick in the trade to select Andrei Medvedev, who never played in the NHL.
Unlike his brother, Hall of Famer Pavel Bure, Valeri Bure had a respectable 10-year NHL career and scored 176 goals and 400 points. He went to Florida along with forward Jason Wiemer, who played 726 games over 11 seasons with six different clubs.
June 22, 2002
Calgary acquires: First-round pick (10th overall - Eric Nystrom) and 2002 fourth-round pick (99th overall - Michael Lambert)
Florida acquires: First-round pick (9th overall - Petr Taticek)
At the 2002 Draft, the Panthers and Flames swapped first-round picks, which didn't shake the foundations of either team. At ninth overall, Florida picked Petr Taticek, who played just three NHL games, while Calgary used the very next pick to select Eric Nystrom, who would go on to play 593 games over 10 seasons. With the 99th overall pick, the Flames drafted Michael Lambert, who didn't make it to the NHL.
March 8, 2004
Calgary acquires: Marcus Nilson
Florida acquires: 2004 second-round pick (53rd overall - David Booth)
David Booth would play in the NHL for 10 seasons, becoming a multi-time 20-goal scorer with the Panthers. Meanwhile, after six years in Florida, the club sent Marcus Nilson to the Flames, where he played four years and scored just 42 points in 194 games.
December 2, 2005
Calgary acquires: Kristian Huselius
Florida acquires: Dustin Johner and Steve Montador
Kristian Huselius recorded two 20-goal seasons in Florida before reaching a career high of 34 with the Flames in 2006-07. He spent 10 years in the league, with another four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. To acquire him, Calgary traded Dustin Johner, who never played in the NHL, and defenseman Steve Montador, who produced his best season in Florida, with 23 points in 2008. The undrafted defender also played 10 years with six different teams.
June 27, 2009
Calgary acquires: Jay Bouwmeester (signing rights)
Florida acquires: 2009 third-round pick (67th overall - Josh Birkholz) and Jordan Leopold (signing rights)
Jay Bouwmeester may have had his best statistical seasons with the Panthers, but he would go on to win the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The Flames acquired his signing rights in June 2009, and he'd go on to play four seasons in Calgary after six in Florida. Going the other way was a third-round pick, which turned into Josh Birkholz, who never played in the NHL, and the signing rights to defenseman Jordan Leopold. Leopold would go on to play one season with the Panthers, one of the eight teams he skated with over his 12-year career.
July 9, 2011
Calgary acquires: Jordan Henry
Florida acquires: Keith Seabrook
One of the odder trades between the Flames and Panthers took place in July 2011, when the clubs traded two players who never played in the NHL, Jordan Henry and Keith Seabrook. Moreover, a team never drafted Henry, and Seabrook was a second-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2006. Although neither played higher hockey than the AHL, at least Seabrook got to celebrate with the Stanley Cup as his brother Brent won it three times with the Chicago Blackhawks.
June 18, 2013
Calgary acquires: Corban Knight
Florida acquires: 2013 fourth-round pick (97th overall - Michael Downing)
Corban Knight played just nine games with the Flames in 2014 and 2015, before dressing in 20 for the Panthers in 2016 and another five with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019. He scored just four goals and 12 points over four seasons, with the Panthers using their draft pick in this deal on Michael Downing, who never made it to the NHL.
January 9, 2015
Calgary acquires: Drew Shore
Florida acquires: Corban Knight
As of 2026, Knight is the only player traded twice between the Panthers and Flames, going back to Florida in a 2015 deal that brought center Drew Shore to Calgary. Unlike Knight, who had a brief NHL career, Shore played a total of 98 games, scoring nine goals and 26 points.
February 27, 2016
Calgary acquires: 2016 second-round pick (54th overall - Tyler Parsons) and 2018 fourth-round pick (108th overall - Demetrios Koumontzis)
Florida acquires: Jiri Hudler
Jiri Hudler was already a Stanley Cup winner by the time he came to Calgary in 2012, where he became a fan favorite thanks in part to a 31-goal and 76-point campaign in 2014-15. He spent four years with the Flames, winning the Lady Byng Trophy in 2014-15. Eventually, the team dealt him to Florida in exchange for two draft picks, Tyler Parsons and Demetrios Koumontzis, neither of whom ever made it to the NHL.
April 12, 2021
Calgary acquires: Emil Heineman and 2022 second-round pick (61st overall - David Goyette)
Florida acquires: Sam Bennett and 2022 sixth-round pick (187th overall - Gustav Karlsson)
Sam Bennett is the highest-drafted player in Flames history, going fourth overall at the 2014 Draft. He played six seasons in Calgary but went on to become a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Panthers, capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy for his heroics in 2025. He never scored 20 goals with the Flames, but is now a four-time 20-goal scorer in just six seasons in Florida.
The Panthers flipped their sixth-round pick acquired in this deal to the Buffalo Sabres in 2022 for defenseman Robert Hägg. Meanwhile, the Flames flipped the second-round pick from this deal to the Seattle Kraken in 2022 for Calle Järnkrok. Then, traded Emil Heineman to the Montreal Canadiens in a package for Tyler Toffoli in 2022.
July 22, 2022
Calgary acquires: Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and 2025 first-round pick (32nd overall - Cullen Potter)
Florida acquires: Matthew Tkachuk and 2025 fourth-round pick (112th overall - Mads Kongsbak Klyvo)
Everyone knows the story by now. Tkachuk told the Flames he had no intention of signing long-term, so they dealt him to the Panthers, where he'd go on to play in three Stanley Cup Finals, winning a championship in 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, Florida used their fourth-round pick to select Mads Kongsbak Klyvo, who, at 19, has yet to come and play professionally in North America.
On the flip side, the Flames acquired Huberdeau, who recorded 115 points the season before relocating to Calgary, producing a meager 55 points in his first campaign in Alberta. Despite Weegar having his best statistical seasons with the Flames, he was dealt to the Utah Mammoth during the 2025-26 season. Finally, Calgary used their draft pick in the exchange, 32nd overall in 2025 because the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, to select Cullen Potter, a 19-year-old who plays in the NCAA.