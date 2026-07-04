Revisiting the Flames' Only Independence Day Trade, Featuring Two Hall of Famers

Soon, MacInnis, who had a fierce slap shot that often clocked in at 90 to 100 mph, became a 20-goal scorer and routinely collected over 70 points a year starting in 1986. That was also the same year Calgary reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history. He finished as the playoff leader with 15 assists, while collecting 19 points in 21 games and a plus-10 rating, although the Flames lost to the Montreal Canadiens in five games.