Revisiting the Trade That Brought Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour to Calgary

Although no one from the Maple Leafs had had a significant impact on the Flames out of the gate as Gilmour did, he led Toronto to the Western Conference Final in 1993 and 1994. It was the franchise's first Final Four appearance since 1967, and the loss to Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in 1993 in Game 7 remains one of the NHL's most talked-about playoff moments. Moreover, those early years with the Maple Leafs are just one of the many career highlights for Gilmour, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.