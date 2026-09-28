Ryan Huska Wants More From Flames Offence: “You Have to Have Guys Take Another Step”

“That’s who we are, you think about ‘check first’ mentality, we have that, now it’s about finding other ways to make ourselves known,” Huska explained to the media. “We have to have, in certain situations, people come out of their comfort zones a little bit and help us generate some more offence. You can’t rely on goaltending and just structure. You have to have guys take another step in their game and that’s what we’re looking forward to seeing guys do.”