Ryan Strome’s Leadership Leaves a Lasting Void for the Anaheim Ducks

“One of the best teammates I’ve had.”
That’s how Mason McTavish describes Ryan Strome. And in many ways, that simple line says everything.
When the Calgary Flames acquired Strome at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks, much of the conversation centered on his experience. He’s been through rebuilds before, played in high-pressure environments, and built a reputation as a steady veteran presence capable of guiding younger players through the early stages of their careers.
Those qualities are often described as “intangibles”—traits that don’t always show up on the scoresheet but are widely valued inside NHL locker rooms. Most veteran acquisitions on rebuilding or transitioning teams come with similar narratives.
What stands out in Strome’s case, however, is how consistently that reputation has been echoed by his former teammates in Anaheim. The praise isn’t just organizational framing—it’s personal, detailed, and repeated by multiple players who spent significant time around him.
“He was unreal,” McTavish said to The Calgary Herald. “The young guys have an even bigger appreciation for him for welcoming us to the league and getting us sorted out early. He was just talking to us, reaching out, it was all the little things he would do.
“He was a really popular teammate, he was beloved and we really miss him.”
That sentiment wasn’t isolated.
Another young Ducks forward, Beckett Sennecke, pointed to Strome’s day-to-day presence as a major factor in how he helped ease younger players into the NHL lifestyle.
“I remember first coming in, he was kinda the guy who made me feel most comfortable around the rink every day, he was the easiest older guy to talk to,” Beckett Sennecke said. “We all miss him around here. He’s such a solid dude and he really does care about his teammates.
“He had all the younger guys over to his house for Thanksgiving, Canadian Thanksgiving. It’s just things like that that show you want kind of guy he is.”
The consistency of those stories paints a clear picture: Strome wasn’t just a reliable veteran on the ice—he actively invested in the personal and professional development of the team’s younger core.
That perspective was echoed again by Leo Carlsson, one of Anaheim’s cornerstone young talents.
“Great guy, obviously,” Leo Carlsson said. “He was here for all three and a half of my years and he was the guy you asked advice from on and off the ice, right from the start in my rookie year.
“Anything, if you wanted to have fun with him or be serious, you could talk with him.”
Hearing multiple players describe Strome in similar terms reinforces why Calgary targeted him at the deadline. While his offensive contributions—two goals and five assists in 10 games since joining Calgary—are a positive addition, his impact extends beyond production.
For teams navigating a blend of youth development and competitive expectations, having a stabilizing veteran voice can be just as important as adding scoring depth. Players like Strome help bridge the gap between prospects learning the league and a team trying to remain structured, professional, and cohesive.
In that sense, the Flames’ move to bring him in begins to make more sense. Even for organizations balancing the future, veteran leadership remains a critical piece of the puzzle. Strome’s track record suggests he not only understands that role—but excels in it.