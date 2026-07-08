Static on 960: Calgary Loses a Sports Radio Institution

For many Calgarians, the first sign that something had changed wasn’t a headline or a push notification. It was silence.
On Tuesday morning, listeners who tuned to Sportsnet 960 The Fan expecting the usual mix of Flames discussion, breaking news, and debate were met with static. The station that had served as Calgary’s sports soundtrack for decades had gone dark.
The closure came as part of a broader restructuring by Rogers Sports & Media, which announced it would shut down several radio stations and media outlets across the country, including Sportsnet 960 and 660 News in Calgary.
What happened?
Rogers is closing Sportsnet 960 The Fan and 660 News in Calgary as part of a national restructuring.
The shutdown was announced Tuesday and affects multiple radio stations in Calgary, Vancouver, Halifax, and Kitchener.
“After a thorough review of our radio stations across the country, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close Sportsnet 960 and 660 News in Calgary. We are grateful to our listeners and to our team for their contributions to the local community.”
The cuts extend beyond Calgary. Six stations in four markets are being affected, including outlets in Vancouver, Halifax, and Kitchener.
Apparently, even the Flames were caught off guard.
According to CTV Calgary, the Calgary Flames were “blindsided” by the news. The team’s vice-president of communications Sean Kelso said the organization learned of the closure as the announcement became public.
That detail underscores how deeply The Fan 960 had become woven into the franchise’s day-to-day identity. The station carried Flames games, hosted postgame shows, and served as a regular platform for players, coaches, executives, and fans. For many listeners, it was less a media outlet than a community gathering place.
More than a frequency
The loss lands at a curious moment for hockey in Calgary.
Interest in the Flames has been trending upward, a new arena project remains on the horizon, and the organization is trying to build momentum around a younger core. Yet the city’s primary sports-talk station has disappeared just as demand for local hockey conversation remains strong.
That is what makes this story larger than a business decision. Sports radio has never simply been about scores. It is where fans process trades, argue about line combinations, celebrate playoff wins, and vent after losses. It is where generations learned the voices of Calgary hockey.
For many listeners, names such as Peter Maher, Mike Richards, Rob Kerr, Peter Loubardias, and Pat Steinberg became part of the rhythm of daily life over the years.
For some, those broadcasts even shaped careers. The Fan 960 was often a first classroom for aspiring journalists, broadcasters, and storytellers who learned the language of hockey through hours spent listening in cars, kitchens, and arenas.
What comes next?
Rogers’ decision reflects the economic pressures facing traditional radio across North America, where audiences and advertising dollars have increasingly shifted to podcasts, streaming, and digital platforms. The business logic may be clear. The emotional impact is harder to measure.
Calgary still has talented hockey voices, independent outlets, and a passionate fan base. The conversation around the Flames will continue online, on podcasts, and through new platforms. But something meaningful was lost when 960 went silent.
For decades, turning the dial to 960 was a habit that connected the city to its hockey team. On Tuesday, many listeners reached for that familiar signal and found only static.
Sometimes the end of an era is announced with a press release. Sometimes it arrives as a hiss through the speakers on the drive to work.
For Calgary sports fans, this was the latter.