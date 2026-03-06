The Calgary Flames Dropped the Ball

The Calgary Flames had a clear opportunity to accelerate a much-needed rebuild — and they let it slip away.
At a time when the organization should be prioritizing future assets, Calgary reportedly turned down a significant trade offer for Nazem Kadri from the Colorado Avalanche. Instead of embracing the reality of their situation and maximizing value for a veteran player, the Flames chose to play hardball in a market where they held very little leverage.
The result? Calgary walked away with nothing, while Colorado simply took its assets elsewhere.
Kadri’s situation in Calgary has grown increasingly uncomfortable. The veteran center has made it clear through both his play and public frustration that his future likely lies somewhere else. For a team that needs to reset its competitive timeline, moving a player on a long-term deal should have been an obvious step toward acquiring draft capital and young talent.
And yet, Calgary chose not to act.
Rather than accepting a return that reportedly included multiple draft picks — and potentially more — the Flames declined to retain salary on Kadri’s contract. In doing so, they effectively closed the door on a deal that could have significantly helped their long-term outlook.
The Avalanche, meanwhile, wasted little time pivoting.
Instead of continuing negotiations with Calgary, Colorado turned to the Toronto Maple Leafs and acquired former Stanley Cup champion Nicolas Roy for two draft picks. Those very assets could have been headed to Calgary if the Flames had been willing to show even modest flexibility.
Instead, a rival team benefited.
The Flames have already shown signs that a roster reset is underway. Earlier moves indicated a willingness to reshape the team and collect future assets, including a deal that sent MacKenzie Weegar away in exchange for Olli Maatta, Jonathan Castagna, and several draft picks.
Given that direction, trading Kadri to Colorado should have been a logical next step.
According to reports, the framework of a deal was already in place that would have sent Kadri back to Colorado with some form of salary retention. That retention was the key component required to make the financials work for the Avalanche.
However, the situation reportedly changed late in the process. Calgary ownership stepped in and removed salary retention from the table — effectively killing the deal.
Colorado was willing to negotiate. Calgary was not.
The Avalanche were reportedly prepared to pay a premium price for the flexibility, including a first-round pick and even the possibility of a top-six forward being included in the return. For a rebuilding team, that kind of offer is exactly the type of package front offices hope to receive when moving veteran contracts.
Yet the Flames still said no.
From the outside looking in, the decision is extremely difficult to defend.
Rebuilding teams rarely turn down first-round picks — especially when those picks are attached to a contract that will only become harder to move over time. Kadri carries a $7 million cap hit through the 2028–29 season, a sizable commitment for a player who will be well into his mid-30s by the end of the deal.
The longer Calgary waits, the more challenging that contract becomes to trade.
Salary retention is often the cost of doing business when moving veteran deals in today’s NHL. Contending teams need cap flexibility, and rebuilding teams frequently leverage that need by retaining salary in exchange for better assets.
Colorado appeared willing to reward Calgary handsomely for that flexibility.
Instead, the Flames overplayed their hand — and the market moved on without them.
For the Avalanche, the outcome is still positive. The addition of Roy adds size, defensive stability, and championship experience as Colorado gears up for another playoff run.
But for Calgary, the fallout could linger much longer.
Turning down a package that reportedly included a first-round pick — along with additional assets — represents a significant missed opportunity for a team that should be focused squarely on the future. Opportunities like that don’t come around often, particularly when dealing with a long-term contract attached to a veteran player.
Sometimes the hardest part of rebuilding is recognizing when it’s time to move on.
In this case, the Flames had a chance to capitalize on the market for Kadri. Instead, they misjudged their leverage, pushed negotiations too far, and ultimately watched the opportunity disappear.
Colorado adapted.
Calgary is still stuck with the problem.