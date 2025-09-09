The Core Four: The Flames’ Future Starts Now

The Flames’ future looks bright.

General Manager Craig Conroy set out this summer to solidify the franchise’s foundation. By securing his starting goaltender, keeping two of his brightest young forwards, and welcoming a defensive phenom with superstar potential, Conroy gave Flames fans a reason to be excited about the next five years and beyond.

Here’s a look at the four signings shaping Calgary’s future:

1. Dustin Wolf – The Backbone in Goal

The Flames wasted no time locking up their long-term answer in net. On September 9th, Dustin Wolf signed a seven-year, $52.5 million contract carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $7.5 million.

Wolf, 24, cemented himself as a cornerstone during the 2024–25 season, appearing in 53 games and finishing with a 29-16-8 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.64 goals-against average. His 29 wins not only led all rookie goaltenders but ranked 11th among NHL netminders. With his new deal, Wolf is set to be the backbone of Calgary’s future.

2. Connor Zary – A Two-Way Star in the Making

While it’s not the longest commitment, Calgary secured forward Connor Zary to a three-year bridge deal worth $11.325 million, giving him an AAV of $3.775 million.

At 23, Zary is still scratching the surface of his potential. Last season he recorded 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games before being sidelined with a lower-body injury. Over 117 career NHL games, he’s tallied 27 goals and 61 points, showcasing his ability to contribute consistently while playing a strong two-way game. His versatility at both centre and wing adds even more value to his deal.

3. Matt Coronato – A Budding Offensive Leader

The Flames made a long-term commitment to Matt Coronato in May, signing him to a seven-year, $45.5 million extension, carrying an AAV of $6.5 million.

Coronato, 21, earned the investment with an impressive sophomore season, finishing third on the team in both goals (24) and points (47). The 2021 first-round pick has proven he can score in every situation—on the power play, at even strength, and in clutch late-game moments. His blend of skill and work ethic - with an elite shot - makes him a key building block for Calgary’s top six.

4. Zayne Parekh – The Defensive Phenom

The most recent addition to the core, Zayne Parekh, signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Flames on July 5, 2024, after being selected ninth overall in the ‘24 NHL Draft.

Parekh enters camp with enormous hype after a historic OHL career with the Saginaw Spirit. He produced back-to-back 30-goal seasons from the blue line, including 107 points in 61 games last year. His dominance earned him the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenceman and the CHL Defenceman of the Year award. If he impresses in camp, he could push for NHL minutes right away.

Drafted. Developed. Ready.

What makes these moves even more encouraging is that each player—Wolf, Zary, Coronato, and Parekh—was drafted and developed by the Flames organization. Each has spent time with the Wranglers, and have bought into the culture Conroy and head coach Ryan Huska are building.

With goaltending secured, dynamic scoring under contract, and a franchise-calibre defenceman waiting in the wings, the Flames have addressed three of hockey’s most difficult boxes to check. The summer of 2025 wasn’t just busy for Calgary… it was transformative.

Follow Bryan Wilson on X.