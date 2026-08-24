The Devils Gave Up On Simon Nemec. Now He Wants To Make Them Pay

The Devils gave up on Simon Nemec, and now the former second-overall pick is heading to Calgary determined to make New Jersey regret the decision.
Simon Nemec hasn't forgotten what happened in New Jersey.
The former second-overall pick spent years waiting for the opportunity to prove he could become the star defenseman the Devils envisioned when they drafted him. Instead, he found himself on the outside of a crowded blue line, fighting for ice time and ultimately being shipped out of town before he ever received the role he believed he deserved.
Now, Nemec has a new team, a new contract and a chance to turn the Calgary Flames into the vehicle for his revenge.
"I just want to prove to everyone that New Jersey wasn't right," Nemec told The Hockey News' David Alter.
For Nemec, this is no longer simply about a fresh start.
It's about making the Devils regret the day they decided they could live without him.
The 22-year-old arrives in Calgary carrying the weight of enormous expectations, but also with a rare opportunity to finally establish himself as the type of defenseman many believed he could become when New Jersey selected him second overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Flames are betting heavily that opportunity was exactly what Nemec needed.
Calgary acquired Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov from the Devils in June in exchange for two conditional first-round picks, a second-round selection and defense prospect Etienne Morin. The Flames then doubled down on their belief in the young defenseman, signing him to a five-year contract worth $7.25 million annually.
That is a significant investment in a player who has yet to fully establish himself at the NHL level.
But Calgary isn't paying for what Nemec has already accomplished. The Flames are paying for what they believe he is about to become.
Nemec showed flashes of that potential last season, setting career highs with 11 goals and 26 points in 68 games. Yet his development in New Jersey was complicated by a crowded defense corps and limited opportunities to take on the offensive responsibilities typically afforded to a player with his pedigree.
For a former No. 2 overall pick, being asked to wait his turn can be frustrating. For Nemec, it eventually became impossible to ignore.
"I think I couldn't play my best hockey," Nemec said. "I wasn't given the opportunity that I want, and at the end of the day, they decided it's best for me - and for them - to get traded. And I'm happy with that."
The move may ultimately prove beneficial for everyone involved.
But Nemec clearly has no intention of quietly moving on from New Jersey.
He believes there is more to his game than the Devils ever had the chance—or willingness—to see.
In Calgary, he could finally get the opportunity to prove it.
The Flames offer a considerably different landscape for Nemec. Instead of competing for offensive responsibilities behind established names, he enters an organization that has made a substantial long-term commitment to him and appears prepared to give him every opportunity to become a central piece of its future.
That could include a larger role on the power play, more responsibility at even strength and the type of consistent minutes Nemec believes were missing during his time with the Devils.
The opportunity is there.
Now comes the part Nemec has been waiting for: making New Jersey regret letting him go.
"I feel like they need a player like me," Nemec said. "I can play a lot of minutes there. I can be part of the future there and be one of the leaders of the team."
Those are ambitious words from a 22-year-old still looking to establish himself.
But Nemec is entering Calgary with something more dangerous than confidence.
He has a score to settle.
The Devils made their decision. They determined that moving the former second-overall pick was in their best interest.
Nemec now has five years in Calgary to convince them they were wrong.