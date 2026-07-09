The Flames Have A Difficult Decision To Make With Hunter Brzustewicz

The Calgary Flames have built a crowded and talented blue line, but that success could leave promising defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz facing an uncertain path forward.
The Calgary Flames have reached a point where their biggest challenge is no longer finding defensive talent — it is figuring out how to fit everyone into the picture.
After an aggressive offseason reshaping the blue line, Calgary suddenly has a crowded group filled with NHL experience, young talent, and high-end upside. Unfortunately for Hunter Brzustewicz, that growth creates a difficult reality: barring unforeseen circumstances, he may be the odd man out.
General manager Craig Conroy has been one of the busiest executives in the NHL over the past four months, and the Flames’ offseason activity has only accelerated that trend.
Calgary landed 22-year-old right-shot defenseman Simon Nemec from the New Jersey Devils in a trade that sent three draft picks and Etienne Morin to New Jersey, adding a young defenseman who already possesses significant NHL experience and top-four potential.
The Flames continued building for the future at the NHL Draft, selecting defenseman Carson Carels sixth overall. The highly regarded prospect is projected by many to develop into a top-pairing NHL blueliner down the road.
Then, Calgary added more stability to its current roster by acquiring Jake Middleton from the Minnesota Wild as part of the Blake Coleman trade, bringing another reliable veteran presence to the back end.
The result is a defense corps that now features a rare combination of proven NHL players, emerging prospects, and legitimate upside.
That depth is a positive development for the organization — but it also creates a difficult situation for Brzustewicz.
The 20-year-old defenseman has shown plenty of promise, but the reality of professional hockey is that talent alone does not guarantee opportunity. Sometimes, circumstances dictate that a player has to wait, take another path, or become part of a larger transaction.
Conroy has several options available.
The most aggressive route would be exploring a trade and using Brzustewicz as a potential piece to acquire help elsewhere, particularly down the middle. It would be a ruthless decision, but that's the nature of building a competitive team. Organizations constantly have to make difficult choices between developing young players and adding pieces that can accelerate their path toward playoff contention.
The Flames could also look to move him for additional draft capital. Calgary has been stockpiling picks like they’re preparing for a nuclear war. And if that day ever came, Calgary would probably be one of the better-prepared organizations in the NHL.
All jokes aside, the draft-pick surplus gives Conroy another avenue to explore if he decides Brzustewicz is no longer part of the long-term plan.
However, the best decision may simply be allowing Brzustewicz to continue developing in the AHL.
Rather than forcing him into an NHL role where his minutes could be limited, giving him the opportunity to play major minutes, refine his game, and gain confidence could be the most beneficial path forward.
At this stage of his career, ice time matters more than simply being around an NHL roster.
For Brzustewicz, the challenge is not proving he belongs in the organization. It is finding the environment where he can continue becoming the player Calgary believes he can be.