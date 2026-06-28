The Real Reason Blake Coleman's Trade Market Has Stalled

Blake Coleman's trade market has gone quiet, and the reasons have far more to do with the NHL's salary cap than the veteran winger himself.
The Calgary Flames entered the offseason believing Blake Coleman would be one of the more attractive veteran forwards available on the trade market.
Instead, his market has gone unsurprisingly quiet.
Despite months of speculation linking Coleman to playoff contenders, he remains in Calgary with little momentum toward a deal. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the biggest obstacle isn't a lack of interest—it's the combination of his modified no-trade clause and the NHL's unforgiving salary-cap landscape.
LeBrun recently reported that Coleman currently has a 10-team approved trade list, but many of those clubs either don't have the cap flexibility to absorb the final season of his $4.9 million cap hit or are focused on other offseason priorities.
But that's only part of the story.
The bigger question is just how motivated Calgary is to move Coleman before the start of the season.
If every team on his approved list is facing the same cap challenges, there are still ways for the Flames to make a trade work. It would simply require some creativity from general manager Craig Conroy.
That could mean retaining a portion of Coleman's salary or attaching a draft pick to help facilitate a deal. A 25 percent salary retention would reduce his cap hit to just under $3.7 million, making him far easier for contenders to fit under the cap.
And Calgary is one of the few teams in a position to do it.
The Flames currently have roughly $20.5 million in cap space along with 20 draft picks over the next four drafts. Few organizations have that kind of financial flexibility or draft capital to use as trade chips if they decide moving Coleman is worth the extra cost.
That's why this situation isn't really about Coleman's value.
Teams around the league know exactly what he brings—a proven playoff performer, a dependable penalty killer, and a veteran capable of playing up and down the lineup. If he were available without any restrictions, there probably wouldn't be much trouble finding interested buyers.
This is about leverage.
Other general managers know Calgary has the cap space to retain salary and the draft capital to sweeten a deal if necessary. Rather than rush to meet the Flames' asking price, they're likely content to wait and see whether Calgary becomes more motivated as the offseason progresses.
So far, neither side has blinked.
That doesn't mean a trade won't happen. The market often shifts once free agency settles and teams turn their attention toward filling out their rosters. Injuries, missed free-agent targets and additional cap-clearing moves can quickly create new opportunities.
For now, though, the standoff continues.
The interest in Coleman appears to be there. Whether Calgary is willing to make the concessions necessary to complete a deal remains the bigger question.