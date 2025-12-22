The Ryan Lomberg Effect

Ryan Lomberg doesn’t need much ice time to leave a mark. Night after night, the Calgary Flames winger proves that impact isn’t measured in minutes, but in momentum. Even in a limited role—often seven or eight minutes a game—Lomberg has carved out a reputation as one of the team’s most reliable spark plugs.

That influence was on full display Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Lomberg jumped into a 2-on-0 rush and finished the chance, giving the Flames a timely goal. Moments later, on the very next sequence following the ensuing faceoff, he dropped the gloves with Jeremy Lauzon. The response wasn’t random—it was deliberate, stemming from an earlier hit on Matt Coronato.

“(Lauzon) hit Matty pretty good a couple of shifts before,” Lomberg explained. “It just kind of worked out that I scored before I got the chance to ask him.”

Goals may not be Lomberg’s calling card, but he has found the scoresheet lately, tallying twice in his last three games. Still, offence is only a small piece of his value. What Lomberg consistently delivers is pace, emotion, and an unwavering commitment to his teammates. When something needs answering, he’s usually the first one in the conversation.

That mindset hasn’t gone unnoticed behind the bench.

“Lombo doesn’t do things unless there’s a point to it,” said head coach Ryan Huska. “He’s the ultimate team guy. He’s got great speed, he’s got great energy that he brings to our team. A very positive guy that makes people around him feel good about themselves.”

Inside the room, Lomberg’s influence resonates just as strongly. Captain Mikael Backlund credits him for setting a tone that goes beyond the stat sheet.

“A lot of credit to Lombo,” Backlund said. “He’s a great teammate, an awesome player, and he’s fun to watch.”

Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar echoed that sentiment, highlighting the intangibles Lomberg brings every day.

“Lombo’s great—great for the locker room, great for life in general,” Weegar said. “He’s the man.”

Through 32 games, Lomberg has piled up 36 penalty minutes, putting him on pace for one of the higher totals of his career. It’s a reflection of his fearless style, one that blends speed, grit, and accountability. It’s also a style shaped by experience—Lomberg knows what it takes to win, having hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2020–21.

For the Flames, Lomberg’s role is clear. He may not lead the team in ice time or scoring, but when energy dips or emotions rise, his presence shifts the temperature of the game. That’s the Lomberg effect—and it’s felt every time he hops over the boards.