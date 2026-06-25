Where Could Connor Zary Be Traded? Examining the Best Fits Around the NHL

The future of Connor Zary with the Calgary Flames appears increasingly uncertain.
On Wednesday, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that Calgary is actively exploring the trade market for the 24-year-old forward.
“The Flames are trying to move Connor Zary. The 24-year-old forward has another year left on his contract at $3.775 million. Sounds like Calgary is asking for a second-round pick in return,” Dreger tweeted.
The report added fuel to speculation that has quietly lingered for months. There have been indications that Calgary was willing to discuss Zary well before the end of the 2025-26 season, and had another club met their asking price, a deal may have materialized much sooner.
For many teams, however, a second-round pick represents a significant investment for a player whose development has stalled after showing considerable promise early in his NHL career.
How Did Things Reach This Point?
Selected 24th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, the former first-round pick appeared to be taking meaningful steps toward becoming a top-six contributor. His offensive instincts, playmaking ability, and versatility gave the Flames reason to believe they had found a young forward capable of growing alongside the organization’s emerging core.
Then came the setbacks.
A series of knee injuries interrupted what had been a promising stretch in his development, and the momentum he had built proved difficult to regain. Last season was particularly challenging. Zary managed just two points through his first 20 games and struggled to establish any consistency throughout the year.
By season’s end, he had recorded 13 goals and 25 points in 74 games, but the numbers only tell part of the story. His role fluctuated regularly, he often found himself playing limited minutes, and there were stretches where was mired on the fourth line or he watched from the press box. As the season progressed, it became increasingly clear that he had fallen down Ryan Huska and the Flames’ coaching staff’s depth chart.
Whether due to performance, confidence, or opportunity, the fit between player and organization no longer appears as natural as it once did.
“When you have guys, especially younger guys with talent and skill, you don’t want to hold them back. You don’t want to put them on a leash.”
While he was discussing rookie defenceman Zayne Parekh at the time, the comments raise an interesting question: could Zary have been feeling the same way about how his ice time and opportunity were being handled?
Potential Destinations for Connor Zary
If Calgary succeeds in moving Zary, several organizations stand out as logical fits.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks remain firmly focused on building around a young core and could afford to take a chance on a player whose value has dipped.
With roster spots available and development opportunities plentiful, San Jose would offer Zary a chance to rediscover his offensive confidence without the immediate pressure of contending expectations. The Sharks continue searching for long-term forward depth, making Zary a potentially intriguing addition.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh has spent the last several seasons trying to balance competing in the present while preparing for the future. The Penguins’ forward group continues to age, and the organization lacks many established NHL contributors in Zary’s age range. Acquiring a 24-year-old former first-round pick would align with their goal of getting younger without fully committing to a rebuild.
A middle-six role alongside experienced veterans such as Sidney Crosby could provide the type of environment that helps Zary regain his footing.
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo remains one of the league’s most intriguing teams. The talent is there, but consistency has been difficult to find.
Zary’s ability to play both centre and wing would give the Sabres additional flexibility, and his age aligns well with the rest of Buffalo’s young core. If the acquisition cost remains a second-round pick, the Sabres could view the move as a worthwhile gamble on untapped upside.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken continue searching for more offensive punch throughout their lineup.
Seattle has shown a willingness to target players with upside who may benefit from a larger role, and Zary fits that profile. With cap flexibility and a need for additional skill in their middle six, the Kraken could present an ideal landing spot for a player looking to reset his career trajectory.
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago’s rebuild is entering an important phase.
The Blackhawks are gradually surrounding their young stars with players who can grow alongside them, and Zary remains young enough to fit that timeline. The organization possesses the cap space and draft capital necessary to make a move, and the low-risk nature of the acquisition could make it an attractive option.
For a rebuilding team, acquiring a player who still has room to develop often makes more sense than spending significant assets on established veterans.
A Fresh Start May Be Best for Everyone
Watching a first-round pick fall short of expectations is never easy for a fan base, especially when flashes of potential suggest there is still more to offer.
Yet player development is rarely a straight line. Circumstances change, opportunities disappear, and sometimes a different environment becomes necessary.
For Calgary, moving Zary could create additional roster flexibility as the organization continues integrating its next wave of prospects. For Zary, a trade could provide something equally valuable: a clean slate and a renewed opportunity to prove he can still become the player many projected him to be.
At this stage, the possibility of a fresh start may be exactly what both sides need.